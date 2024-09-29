What Exactly Is Memphis Style BBQ?

No one knows exactly how or when Memphis-style barbecue came into being, but Charlie Vergos, founder of The Rendevous and creator of its world-famous dry rub rib recipe, certainly knew who started it. Craig David Meek, author of "Memphis Barbecue: A Succulent History of Smoke, Sauce & Soul," explains that Vergos told Memphis newspaper The Commercial Appeal in 1989 that "Black people invented barbecue." In the article, Vergos recounted his childhood wanderings through the city and his frequent sightings of Black families barbecuing pork. When Vergos opened The Rendezvous, he used his family's Greek seasoning recipe on his ribs, but he credited the concept of cooking meat over a low, slow wood fire to Memphis' Black residents.

Memphis' location on the Mississippi River influenced its barbecue style, as the city's shipping and commerce industries brought a variety of spices to the city, not to mention barrels of molasses. Barbecue joints began to spring up in the early 1920s. Pitmasters combined spices to create dry rub blends and added their favorite flavorings to the barbecue sauces they served. A typical Memphis-style barbecue sauce is tomato and vinegar based, with spices and molasses or brown sugar added, but you'll be hard-pressed to get Memphis pitmasters to hand over their recipes. Unique combinations of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors are handed down from one barbecue cook to the next, giving diners access to an incredible array of rubs and sauces. No wonder Memphis has over 101 barbecue restaurants!