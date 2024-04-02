12 Of Elvis Presley's Favorite Foods And Drinks

Elvis Presley was larger than life — his singing skills, movie appearances, and unmistakable look turned him into one of America's most enduring icons. The 2022 biopic starring Austin Butler reintroduced the King of Rock and Roll to a whole new generation, but one thing the movie didn't explore all that much was Elvis' status as a legendary eater.

Food was incredibly important to Elvis — in fact, it may have been the most important part of his world. One of his private cooks told the BBC, "He said that the only thing in life he got any enjoyment out of was eating ... and he liked his food real rich" (via The New York Times).

Elvis did indeed like very rich food, but one of his most endearing traits was that, no matter how much money he made, he didn't eat like a rich person. He may have enjoyed copious quantities of indulgent dishes, but the recipes he liked were mostly relatable, down-home comfort-food classics. Here are the foods and drinks that brought Elvis the most joy.