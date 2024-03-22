The Elvis Presley-Inspired Whiskey That's Named After The King Himself

For whiskey lovers and music fans who want to "Sip like The King," look no further than Elvis Whiskey. In late 2021, Charleston, South Carolina-based Grain & Barrel launched a trio of whiskeys inspired by Elvis Presley. Two of the spirits even borrowed Presley's nicknames — "Tiger King" and "The King" (of Rock and Roll) — which are followed by the more conceptual offering "Midnight Snack." The labels of the bottles are printed with Presley's signature and the letters "TCB" (an acronym for "Taking Care of Business"), the slogan of Presley's Memphis Mafia.

Matt Anttila, the founder and CEO of the distillery, told Rolling Stone, "Our team at Grain & Barrel Spirits are big Elvis fans and liked the idea of honoring his legacy by doing what we do best...The Elvis Whiskeys represent another way to memorialize and celebrate his legacy." Anttila further told Forbes that Priscilla Presley and the Elvis estate reached out to Grain & Barrel and expressed that they didn't want to work with a larger spirits company, instead looking to keep the legacy whiskey collection smaller and let Elvis' brand image "guide the process." Elvis Whiskey was released in time for what would have been the singer's 87th birthday on January 8, 2022, and ahead of the 2022 eponymous biopic "Elvis" starring Austin Butler.