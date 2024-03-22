The Elvis Presley-Inspired Whiskey That's Named After The King Himself
For whiskey lovers and music fans who want to "Sip like The King," look no further than Elvis Whiskey. In late 2021, Charleston, South Carolina-based Grain & Barrel launched a trio of whiskeys inspired by Elvis Presley. Two of the spirits even borrowed Presley's nicknames — "Tiger King" and "The King" (of Rock and Roll) — which are followed by the more conceptual offering "Midnight Snack." The labels of the bottles are printed with Presley's signature and the letters "TCB" (an acronym for "Taking Care of Business"), the slogan of Presley's Memphis Mafia.
Matt Anttila, the founder and CEO of the distillery, told Rolling Stone, "Our team at Grain & Barrel Spirits are big Elvis fans and liked the idea of honoring his legacy by doing what we do best...The Elvis Whiskeys represent another way to memorialize and celebrate his legacy." Anttila further told Forbes that Priscilla Presley and the Elvis estate reached out to Grain & Barrel and expressed that they didn't want to work with a larger spirits company, instead looking to keep the legacy whiskey collection smaller and let Elvis' brand image "guide the process." Elvis Whiskey was released in time for what would have been the singer's 87th birthday on January 8, 2022, and ahead of the 2022 eponymous biopic "Elvis" starring Austin Butler.
Spirits fit for a King
Elvis Presley wasn't known to be a heavy drinker, but when he did enjoy a libation, he was a whiskey fan, particularly during the earlier years of his career. However, Presley's link to whiskey might be traced even further back. Enthusiasts speculate that his maternal grandfather Robert Smith (with whom Elvis spent the bulk of his childhood years) was a sharecropper and moonshiner. History like this has inspired the creative elements surrounding the Elvis whiskey brand image, an icon that transcends generations and national borders for an enduring global fanbase. Still, true to The King's roots, the whiskeys are sourced, distilled, and bottled about 45 minutes south of Nashville in Columbia, Tennessee, the state where Elvis began his career and built his Graceland empire.
Per the Elvis Whiskey website, "Tiger Man" straight Tennessee whiskey (90 proof, $49.99) features top notes of sweet-toasted maple and roasted crème brûlée with a caramel apple finish. It's disputed whether the nickname came from the singer's father or a fan, but Elvis even covered the song "Tiger Man" for his "'68 Comeback Special" before officially releasing it. "The King" rye whiskey (90 proof, $49.99) leans smokier with toasted oak, butterscotch, and pepper notes, while "Midnight Snack" flavored whiskey (70 proof, $34.99) is a playful take on Presley's signature peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich — sweet, salty, and savory.