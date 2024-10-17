Our Favorite Store-Bought Barbecue Sauce For Gluten-Free Foodies
With so many options for store-bought barbecue sauce, it can be an overwhelming task to select the best one. But, if you know what you're looking for, browsing the shelves at your local market and comparing the lists of ingredients won't be as much of a challenge. This is how we feel about Stubb's Spicy Bar-B-Q sauce, a reliable pre-made sauce that not only tastes great but is also gluten-free. It's one of the reasons why the zingy sauce made Tasting Table's list of top sauces to add to your pantry.
Whether you're slathering the ready-made sauce onto baked and grilled baby back pork ribs or using it to dip thick and crispy steak fries pulled hot out of the oven, Stubb's recipe manages to strike the perfect balance of sweet heat that won't offend palates. With a no-nonsense recipe that includes tomato puree, molasses, spices, brown sugar, and habanero peppers, this easy sauce carries just enough zing to barbecues without stealing the show. Subtle notes of hickory and vinegar add dimension to this convenient grab, so while other store-bought brands may require a bit of dressing up to serve, Stubb's needs no added ingredient to confidently show up to your party.
A solid bet of a buy
A mouth-watering balance of flavor is one of the factors that place Stubb's on our list of ranked sauces, but should you want to thicken up the sauce or add even more heat to your plates, you have the perfect platform to do so. Mix the sauce with Alfredo sauce for a creamy ingredient to pour onto loaded nachos or drizzle onto pizzas made on the grill, or consider mixing Stubb's with cranberry sauce for a sweeter, tarter zip perfect for chicken breasts ready to bake.
Should you want to add bulk to Stubb's without adjusting the flavor while still accommodating gluten-free eaters, you can thicken up the sauce by cooking it slowly on the stovetop before adding either cornstarch or gluten-free flour. For earthier, even more complex tasting profiles, a splash of coffee or booze can turn your store-bought Stubb's into a refined lane meant for mature diners, while a pinch of ancho chile powder or smoked paprika can coax out some of the more nuanced flavors in this gem of a purchase. Armed with a convenient bottle that is reliably gluten-free, you can rest assured that eaters with certain dietary restrictions can comfortably partake in this weekend's barbecue.