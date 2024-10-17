Our Favorite Store-Bought Barbecue Sauce For Gluten-Free Foodies

With so many options for store-bought barbecue sauce, it can be an overwhelming task to select the best one. But, if you know what you're looking for, browsing the shelves at your local market and comparing the lists of ingredients won't be as much of a challenge. This is how we feel about Stubb's Spicy Bar-B-Q sauce, a reliable pre-made sauce that not only tastes great but is also gluten-free. It's one of the reasons why the zingy sauce made Tasting Table's list of top sauces to add to your pantry.

Whether you're slathering the ready-made sauce onto baked and grilled baby back pork ribs or using it to dip thick and crispy steak fries pulled hot out of the oven, Stubb's recipe manages to strike the perfect balance of sweet heat that won't offend palates. With a no-nonsense recipe that includes tomato puree, molasses, spices, brown sugar, and habanero peppers, this easy sauce carries just enough zing to barbecues without stealing the show. Subtle notes of hickory and vinegar add dimension to this convenient grab, so while other store-bought brands may require a bit of dressing up to serve, Stubb's needs no added ingredient to confidently show up to your party.