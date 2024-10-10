Amplify Your Sweet And Tangy BBQ Sauce With One Canned Ingredient

With a myriad of popular barbecue sauce brands to choose from, there's still much to be said about making your own homemade version. Even if you prefer the store-bought route, there are several notable ingredient additions to make bottled BBQ sauce sweeter and stickier. For the most robust and flavorful take on a homemade sweet and tangy BBQ sauce recipe, look no further than a Thanksgiving favorite canned good. Cranberry sauce is the key to amplifying all of the sweet and tart notes to make your barbecue sauce the very best (and versatile) topping for a large selection of different proteins.

Canned cranberry sauce strikes the perfect balance between different flavors, all of which complement your many barbecue recipes. Additionally, you can use a can of either whole cranberry sauce or the ubiquitous can-shaped jelly for added thickness as well as flavor. The fruit content lends itself to a more complex profile, which you can use on smoked turkey breast, pork roast, and much more.