The 3 Ingredient Additions To Make Bottled BBQ Sauce Sweeter And Stickier

Store-bought BBQ sauce presents a bit of a conundrum. On one hand, it's convenient, as homemade BBQ sauces can have ingredient lists that run into the dozens. The best barbecue sauce brands you get at the store can also be quite flavorful and will make for a pretty good meal for people who aren't picky about their BBQ. But, the downside is that so many brands are undeniably one-note and fall so clearly short of the homemade thing in a way that most other condiments don't. Put down a bottle of Heinz ketchup and nobody is complaining. Try that with a plastic bottle of Kansas City BBQ sauce, and you've got another thing coming. Thankfully, there are a lot of ways to elevate store-bought barbecue sauce, such as a squeeze of citrus, and if a little extra sweetness and texture are what you're looking for, you won't want for choices.

The three best additions for making your bottled BBQ sauce sweeter are honey, molasses, and maple syrup. While they each bring unique flavors depending on what you need, the one thing they all have in common that makes them better than white or brown sugar is that they can thicken up your sauce. One problem bottled BBQ sauce often has is being too runny to develop that thick, sticky, glossy finish that you want from barbecue, and all three of these options will help solve that.