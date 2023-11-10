A Squeeze Of Citrus Is All You Need To Elevate Store-Bought BBQ Sauce

Not everyone has the time to simmer a homemade BBQ sauce to suit their palates, and store-bought varieties are often a gamble of hit-or-miss flavors. Some may be too sweet, thick, savory, or smoky. Yet, there's a simple way to elevate these ready-made condiments into something special — a squeeze of citrus, be it a lemon, lime, yuzu, calamansi, orange, or even a tangerine, will make an ordinary store-brought BBQ sauce extraordinary.

While this seems like a trivial trick, the acidity and zest from citrus fruits can cut through the cloying sweetness, one-dimensional, or more robust flavors often found in off-the-shelf BBQ sauces. Adding citrus juice also helps thin out thicker sauces and adds a new flavor profile. As for which citrus fruit to use, well, that's up to you and what you have access to. Lemons are all-rounders and easily accessible across the U.S. A quick squeeze of lemon juice can brighten any BBQ sauce, lending summer notes and refreshing your palate.

Lime, a greener member of the citrus fruit family, brings zestiness and a taste of the tropics, helping balance intensely-flavored BBQ sauces. As for those who have access to yuzu (usually bottled as a concentrate or juice), we highly recommend you try it in BBQ sauce. Yuzu is an aromatic citrus fruit from East Asia with floral notes, and a squeeze of it will add a subtle sweetness and an intricate bouquet of flavors for the gourmet BBQ enthusiast.