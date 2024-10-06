Make Creamy Barbecue Sauce With A Store-Bought Base
Tangy, rich, and sweet, there's nothing quite as beloved as barbecue sauce. It's our first choice for wings, a perfect dipping sauce for fries, and the secret ingredient to delicious homemade pizza. We can't think of anything that could improve upon barbecue sauce's perfection — except a creamier texture. For a velvety barbecue sauce, make it with store-bought Alfredo.
Store-bought barbecue sauce gets the job done, but when you know what you want out of the condiment, making it from scratch is the way to go. Some people prefer theirs to be a little more zesty while others like the sweet flavor. No one, however, can resist a creamier version of the condiment (unless you're a Carolina BBQ truther). Alfredo is buttery, yet tangy, with a savoriness from the parmesan. And it's luscious with a smooth texture, meaning it thickens up your barbecue sauce beautifully.
When making sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, add the ketchup, honey, white wine vinegar, and other ingredients to a pot and let it reach a boil. Once it starts to simmer, stir and pour in the Alfredo sauce to taste. Make sure to incorporate it towards the end; otherwise, the dairy-based sauce risks curdling.
How should you use Alfredo barbecue sauce?
Since Alfredo sauce is a great addition to practically any type of barbecue sauce, you can use the mixture for any recipe you'd like. The combination would be an incredible base for pizza. If you're not sure which sauce to use but know for certain you don't want marinara, go for a cross between barbecue pizza and pizza bianca. An equal mix of Alfredo and barbecue sauce tempers out the latter ingredient, giving you the opportunity to use a wider range of toppings. Stir the two together and finish off a fully-loaded chicken barbecue pizza with a sprinkle of mozzarella, green peppers, roasted onions, corn, and mushrooms.
When fettuccine Alfredo and barbecue sauce are in the same sentence, you may think of topping off the pasta with chicken slathered in a heady, store-bought sauce. However, we think you should take a fresher approach to things. Florida barbecue sauce is bright and sweet, made with a blend of lime, orange, and lemon zest. Mixed together with Alfredo, the creamy sauce gets a zesty lift while the condiment develops a creamier mouthfeel. Rather than using chicken, opt for seasoning shrimp with the barbecue sauce before grilling them. Afterwards, add it to the fettuccine Alfredo and mix in a dollop of Florida barbecue sauce for good measure.