Make Creamy Barbecue Sauce With A Store-Bought Base

Tangy, rich, and sweet, there's nothing quite as beloved as barbecue sauce. It's our first choice for wings, a perfect dipping sauce for fries, and the secret ingredient to delicious homemade pizza. We can't think of anything that could improve upon barbecue sauce's perfection — except a creamier texture. For a velvety barbecue sauce, make it with store-bought Alfredo.

Store-bought barbecue sauce gets the job done, but when you know what you want out of the condiment, making it from scratch is the way to go. Some people prefer theirs to be a little more zesty while others like the sweet flavor. No one, however, can resist a creamier version of the condiment (unless you're a Carolina BBQ truther). Alfredo is buttery, yet tangy, with a savoriness from the parmesan. And it's luscious with a smooth texture, meaning it thickens up your barbecue sauce beautifully.

When making sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, add the ketchup, honey, white wine vinegar, and other ingredients to a pot and let it reach a boil. Once it starts to simmer, stir and pour in the Alfredo sauce to taste. Make sure to incorporate it towards the end; otherwise, the dairy-based sauce risks curdling.