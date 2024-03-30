Fully Loaded Barbecue Chicken Pizza Recipe

With our increasingly busy lives it can be hard to make the time to cook recipes from scratch. Luckily, this pizza recipe can be prepared ahead, making it a great option for those busy evenings when you want a delicious meal that doesn't take a long time to put together.

The chicken, green pepper, and red onion can be roasted, cooled, and sliced in advance, then stored in the fridge in an airtight container. The barbecue and tomato sauce mixture can likewise be combined and then stored in the fridge for up to 4 days. Then all you need to do while your oven heats up is stretch out your dough and cover it with cheese and your precooked toppings before baking.

Alternatively, you can prepare this pizza on a freezer-suitable tray, and then freeze it whole. This is a great way to enjoy homemade pizzas straight from the freezer, and the pizzas can be safely stored for much longer. Though for best results, par-bake your crust to make sure your resulting pizzas retain their shape when cooked.