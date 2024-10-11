How To Give Your BBQ Sauce A Creamy, Alabama-Inspired Upgrade

In a world full of flavorful condiments, we can't help but gravitate towards big and bold BBQ sauce. Yet, while the best bottles are capable of hitting all of the right notes, others can leave something to be desired — worse yet, they can lack balance. In case of the latter, BBQ sauce can easily be revamped with one creamy addition. Using tangy and rich Alabama sauce as a blueprint, both stunning (and not-so stunning) condiments can be transformed into a decadent white BBQ sauce with mayonnaise.

At its core, Alabama-style BBQ sauce consists of mayonnaise, vinegar, and spices. Although it boasts an acidic tang like other styles of sauce, its mayo-forward recipe gives the condiment a richer flavor and custardy quality. Drawing inspiration from the pearly sauce, mayonnaise can bring dimensions of flavor to one-dimensional BBQ sauces. Along with imparting nuances of umami, sweetness, and tang, the fatty mayonnaise also amplifies richness. In fact, this decadence even cuts through the BBQ sauce's intense zestiness to better balance flavors. But, that's not all. Mayonnaise also improve textures, resulting in a BBQ sauce that's lusciously smooth and full-bodied.

Regardless of whether you're using homemade or store-bought condiments, the simplest way to give any BBQ sauce an Alabama-inspired spin is by combining equal amounts of sauce with mayonnaise, and whisking until smooth. Alternatively, you can play with ratios until you achieve flavors and textures you prefer. In fact, you can also customize the upgraded BBQ sauce further.