6 Uncommon Bottled Barbecue Sauce Flavors To Stop Overlooking
There are a myriad of different styles of regional BBQ in the U.S. alone, some of which include sauce while others that opt for a dry rub without sauce. When it comes to making your own sauced-up and home-cooked barbecue, it's typically easiest to grab a bottle of any of the popular barbecue sauce brands available on the grocery store shelf and get to grilling. In fact, there are plenty of unexpected ways to use barbecue sauce, which will ensure that none of your store-bought favorites go to waste. For a next-level twist on flavor, it's time to step up your game and give a handful of uncommon bottled barbecue sauces an honest try.
While there's much to be said about good old fashioned taste, there are so many different types of barbecue sauce currently on the market that completely buck expectations and bring your meals to new heights. Different mixes of fruit flavors, infusions of spirits, and other smoky additions make up a bevy of barbecue sauces — all of which are available online — that you ought to slather on your next rack of ribs, burnt ends, and more.
Elijah's Xtreme Beer Bacon Maple Marinade & BBQ Sauce
This first barbecue sauce definitely comes out of the gate swinging with a bold combination of several different but complementary tastes. Elijah's Xtreme Beer Bacon Maple Marinade & BBQ Sauce is a triple threat with its maple syrup, beer, and vegetarian-friendly bacon flavoring. The pairing of maple and bacon is reminiscent of a maple-smoked bacon recipe, yet in the context of this sauce, it comes with a unique twist. The addition of beer might seem a bit out of left field, but the malty ingredient is what really elevates the overall cohesive palate to create a sauce that's ideal on just about any BBQ meat or vegetable of your choosing.
With a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the reviews praise the beer, bacon, and maple barbecue sauce for its pleasant and unique taste that has a variety of different applications. The consistency of the sauce lends itself to use as a marinade, dipping sauce, or BBQ sauce depending on the level of intensity that you want for your meal. It would make an excellent glaze for spareribs or chicken wings, provided you keep in mind the best times to add BBQ sauce to pork, beef, and chicken.
Pepper Palace Honey Chipotle Rum BBQ Sauce
Following along with other booze-infused barbecue sauces is the Pepper Palace Honey Chipotle Rum BBQ Sauce. Like Elijah's Xtreme Beer Maple Bacon sauce, it starts with a classic duo of honey and chipotle flavors and introduces rum as a "three's company" combination. While both honey and chipotle are obvious choices on their own and as a pair, the addition of rum brings a different source of spirited sweetness that finishes off the barbecue sauce in a most satisfying way.
Per the Pepper Palace website, the BBQ sauce is described as, "Sweet like honey, smooth like rum, and smoky like chipotle." Amazon reviewers have given it a 4.7 out of 5 stars and cited its versatility as both a marinade and finishing sauce among other compliments. The thickness of the sauce, level of spicy heat, and distinct flavors of honey, chipotle, and rum are what keep BBQ enthusiasts coming back for more.
Red Duck Sweet Mustard Peppercorn Organic BBQ Sauce
In the spirit of South Carolina style BBQ, you'll find Red Duck Sweet Mustard Peppercorn Organic BBQ Sauce on Amazon. Knowing that mustard is the tangy ingredient that makes South Carolina BBQ sauce unique, this organic sweet mustard and peppercorn sauce doesn't skimp on the flavor. The ingredient mix includes apple cider vinegar for an extra bit of zing and complexity to balance out the duo of sweet and heat between the mustard and peppercorns. For those unfamiliar with South Carolina barbecue and what makes it the best, a sauce with such a predominant presence of mustard might seem uncommon. However, per at least one Amazon reviewer, "Carolinians know barbecue sauce should be yellow."
The BBQ sauce is praised in reviews for its unique taste, and versatility in complementing dishes both on and off the grill, including rice, pasta, and vegetables. A complex BBQ sauce that doesn't overwhelm with too many different flavors or a heavy salt content, it makes an excellent gateway to exploring the beloved tastes of South Carolina style BBQ and expanding your foodie horizons. Try slathering it on a pork shoulder or rack of ribs for starters.
Kosmos Q Raspberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce
Moving into more fruit-forward territory, we have Kosmos Q Raspberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce, which boasts three different blends of raspberries, real sugar, and a mild level of spice from the chipotle peppers. Adding fruit to BBQ sauce is not an entirely new practice; however, pairing lush raspberries and smoky chipotle peppers definitely takes this Kosmos Q sauce to interesting new heights. Per the Kosmos website, the BBQ sauce took 18 months and five test batches to develop.
The commitment to creating a unique and satisfying sauce is recognized in positive Amazon reviews. Praised by reviewers as a "nice change from regular BBQ sauce," the raspberry chipotle sauce definitely has a certain versatility due to its flavor combination. Whereas a spicier BBQ sauce might best serve solely as a marinade prior to cooking, this delicately balanced sauce works well for tossing with chicken wings, glazing ribs, as a dipping sauce for fried appetizers, and much more.
Green Jay Gourmet BBQ Sauce - Smoky Orange
Green Jay Gourmet BBQ Sauce — Smoky Orange is a prime example of the many creative ways to use orange juice besides drinking it. Another fruit-focused find, this barbecue sauce flavor successfully takes a smoky twist on a citrus favorite to create a sauce that is both rich in flavor and ideal in consistency. As one Amazon reviewer put it, "This is delicious! Nice and thick!" Whether used as a dipping sauce, a rib-glaze, or more, this gourmet barbecue sauce fits the bill with a bold and tangy mixture of quality ingredients.
The inclusion of both orange juice and orange peels in the overall mix of the Green Jay Gourmet barbecue sauce is really what separates it from the rest. Think of it as a more tart take on a classic sweet and tangy BBQ sauce recipe, and you should get the idea. Based on familiar flavors that are then elevated to new heights of complexity, this sauce might sound uncommon, but it's actually a delightful leveling up of already favorite flavors with an added kick of orange.
Uncle Clarence BBQ's Original Blueberry Sauce
Uncle Clarence BBQ's Original Blueberry Sauce provides irrefutable proof that the unexpected fruit that makes for a rich and sweet BBQ sauce is clearly the humble blueberry. A successful experiment in pairing sweet and savory flavors, this BBQ sauce makes a most fulfilling marinade, dipping sauce, glaze, and much more. Per the Uncle Clarence BBQ website, the blueberry sauce is, "Crafted with real blueberries sourced from New Jersey for an authentic flavor." And it's made in small batches for quality assurance. This flavorful BBQ sauce is also both vegan and gluten-free, which makes it an accessible choice for those with specific dietary restrictions.
Positive reviews on both Amazon and the Uncle Clarence BBQ website compliment the sauce for its unique flavor and usefulness. Praised for having a subtle flavor that can complement without overpowering, the blueberry BBQ sauce is a great pick for those who want a sweeter sauce that doesn't boast a lot of heat or artificial ingredients. Per the site, it's also recommended that you apply the sauce during the last five minutes of cooking to attain the most ideal taste.