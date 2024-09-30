The Best Time To Add BBQ Sauce To Pork, Beef, And Chicken

You can apply barbecue sauce to pork, chicken, and beef in a number of ways. Basting or spraying with a watered-down version of barbecue sauce infuses flavor like nothing else. You can also use barbecue sauce as a marinade, you can wait to add it until the end, and you can even use a combination of all three approaches. On top of adding flavor, the barbecue sauce adds moisture, which keeps the meat tender and juicy.

There are a lot of variables at play here, and most of them come down to your preferences. With so many different regional styles of barbecue sauce recognized in the U.S., have fun choosing which one to use first. Don't be shy about making your own either. This tart and sweet pomegranate molasses barbecue sauce is easy to make and elevates any protein with only a few key ingredients.

There is one non-negotiable, however, and that's understanding how basting raw meat with sauce as it cooks can spread bacteria. If you want to use those cute little mops to periodically brush on a barbecue mop sauce, be sure to use a separate dish with new sauce each time you baste. The other solution is a spray bottle. While not as cute, they are just as fun, and there's no cross-contamination involved. No matter what sauce you choose or how you apply it, knowing when to use it on which cut of meat makes all the difference in the world.