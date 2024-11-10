The Best Way To Thicken BBQ Sauce For A Glaze

Reducing BBQ sauce into a tasty, thicker glaze takes as little as 15 minutes over medium heat. But when should you actually be glazing meat? As a rule of thumb, as close to the end of the cooking process as possible. The very sugar that sets a glaze aside from sauce makes it equally vulnerable to burning, and nobody wants a bitter-tasting coating over their carefully cooked meat. It's possible to drizzle it beforehand when dealing with a short cooking time and have a clock nearby. However, a safer approach is brushing the glaze on during cooking.

Similarly, what dishes suit this extra step, and which are better left with a punchy, runnier sauce? Glazed ham is obviously a classic, as are BBQ ribs. Generally speaking, chicken, pork, duck, and beef are the matches made in heaven. But don't rule out seafood either; glazed shrimp or salmon are mouthwateringly good.

Keep in mind that a glaze's purpose is to adhere to the meat; it's the subtle difference between a glaze and a reduction despite the similarities in the recipe process. The best circumstance to opt for this finishing technique is when you want a glossy effect and a semi-crunchy texture. It might be worth skipping if you'd prefer the protein within a sauce rather than just coated in a caramelized crust. Alternative sauce-based meals might include BBQ meatballs or braised short ribs — which require simmering in liquid to create a hearty dish with more tenderness.

