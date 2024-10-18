Your Pork Chops Are Begging For An Easy Sweet Glaze

We've talked about the tangy beauty of honey mustard pork chops before. Now, we're exploring the sweet, golden brown allure of the honey-glazed meat, minus the mustard.

Honey creates a natural caramelization, meaning this one-step glaze adds both a touch of sweetness and a luxurious, rich texture. This honey glaze works with both bone-in or boneless pork chops. It can even take your next rack of pork ribs to the next level (so long, predictable barbecue!). We recommend raw, unfiltered honey for greater thickness and adhesion, like Nature Nate's brand. Don't blame us if you want to start coating all of your favorite proteins in a simple honey glaze. It works great on chicken breast, roasted ham, and even veggies.

To do it, hit your pork chops with a preliminary sear in an oiled skillet. Then, transfer the lightly browned chops to an aluminum-foil-lined baking dish (easy cleanup later) and brush them with honey. You can squeeze the honey directly from the bottle onto the chops and swipe it with a basting brush for a uniform coat. For maximum flavor, coat your seared pork chops in half of the honey, bake for roughly 15 minutes, then remove them from the oven, flip, smear with the remaining honey, and finish cooking till completion. Just ½ cup of honey should be enough to glaze four pork chops.