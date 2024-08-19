The Sweet And Tangy Ingredient For More Flavorful Pork Chops

Pork chops come together quickly and are hearty, making them a timeless dinner option. They pair well with a number of ingredients, like Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and coleslaw, namely because they're on the milder side. Pork chops don't have the boldest flavor, but you can certainly give them one with sweet and tangy honey mustard.

Although honey mustard seems like a condiment created explicitly for dipping French fries and chicken tenders in, it actually makes a wonderful glaze for meat, particularly when made from scratch. Skip the bottled stuff and whip it up yourself like Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye did for her honey mustard sheet pan baked pork chops. All it takes is mixing the two ingredients together then brushing it over the pork chops, bringing out the meat's sweetness while delivering a zingy bite.

Honey is delicious on roasted meat because it caramelizes in the oven, giving the pork chops a beautiful, browned crust. While many honey mustard recipes call for Dijon, Rye opts for whole grain mustard instead. However, you can use any type of mustard you prefer, like spicy brown or yellow mustard. Rye's choice is pungent and slightly bitter, which reins in the saccharine honey, making room for pork chop's savory flavor to shine through. After roasting the pork chops for 25 minutes, brush the honey mustard on top and roast them again for 25 minutes more.