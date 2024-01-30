The Absolute Best Type Of Wine To Serve With Pork Chops

Pairing the right wine with your meal can make or break the overall experience. When done right, a wine pairing can elevate the flavors of your dish and bring out unique tasting profiles that you might've otherwise missed. If you're not familiar with how to properly pair wines with your meal, the process can seem overwhelming. The easiest place to start is just by going through it one dish at a time. If you're preparing a pork chop dinner, you have a variety of wines you can choose to pair with it based on how you're cooking the pork chops and what your sides are.

One of the best wines to pair with pork overall is pinot noir, which is a very food-friendly wine and complements a variety of dishes excellently. The subtle earthiness of pinot noir goes with the subtle sweetness of pork chops to balance the two flavors. This is a particularly good pairing if you grill the pork chops, as the light smoky flavor of pinot noir will bring out that delicious charred flavor from the grill. Plus, pinot noir is an easy wine to source and comes at a variety of price points, making it an accessible choice.