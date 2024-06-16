Loaded Greek Turkey Burger Sliders Recipe

It's hard to resist a good burger, but by the 100th time you've poured ketchup on your pickles, things start to get a little boring. For those tired of the same old burger routine, these loaded Greek turkey burger sliders are a gift sent from the Parthenon.

To enjoy these flavor-packed sliders, you don't need much more than a few plump slider buns, a cast-iron pan, and a minute to mix up some homemade tzatziki. This unusual version of the classic recipe for miniature burgers, known as sliders, combines lean turkey meat with a slew of classic Greek ingredients like feta, fresh, fragrant dill, and lemon zest. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, they're the perfect way to up your burger game with a tasty twist, inspired by the Mediterranean flavors of the Greek isles.

Serve a few of these two-bite-sized burgers as the main course or as the appetizer in a full-blown Greek-inspired soiree. Any way you present them, their bold flavors might transport you to Mount Olympus.