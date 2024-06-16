Loaded Greek Turkey Burger Sliders Recipe
It's hard to resist a good burger, but by the 100th time you've poured ketchup on your pickles, things start to get a little boring. For those tired of the same old burger routine, these loaded Greek turkey burger sliders are a gift sent from the Parthenon.
To enjoy these flavor-packed sliders, you don't need much more than a few plump slider buns, a cast-iron pan, and a minute to mix up some homemade tzatziki. This unusual version of the classic recipe for miniature burgers, known as sliders, combines lean turkey meat with a slew of classic Greek ingredients like feta, fresh, fragrant dill, and lemon zest. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, they're the perfect way to up your burger game with a tasty twist, inspired by the Mediterranean flavors of the Greek isles.
Serve a few of these two-bite-sized burgers as the main course or as the appetizer in a full-blown Greek-inspired soiree. Any way you present them, their bold flavors might transport you to Mount Olympus.
Gather the ingredients for these Greek turkey burger sliders
To make the turkey burger patties, you will need ground turkey, an egg, breadcrumbs, crumbled feta cheese, fresh dill, the zest of a lemon, and salt and pepper. For the homemade tzatziki sauce, grab some yogurt, a cucumber, minced garlic, more dill, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Finally, to dress the burgers, you'll need small burger buns or slider rolls, lettuce leaves, a large tomato, and more crumbled feta cheese.
Step 1: Mix the burger ingredients
In a bowl, mix together the ground turkey, egg, breadcrumbs, ¼ cup feta cheese, 2 tablespoons dill, zest of ¾ of a lemon, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper until well combined.
Step 2: Form patties
Form the mixture into 8 equal-sized patties.
Step 3: Preheat a cast-iron pan
Preheat a non-stick or cast-iron pan over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Grill the burgers
Grill the turkey burgers for 4-5 minutes per side, or until cooked through.
Step 5: Make the tzatziki
Meanwhile, prepare the tzatziki sauce by combining the yogurt, grated cucumber, minced garlic, 2 tablespoons dill, lemon juice, zest of ¼ of a lemon, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Mix well.
Step 6: Toast the slider buns
Toast the burger buns or slider rolls, if desired.
Step 7: Spread the tzatziki
Smear tzatziki on both sides of the bun.
Step 8: Assemble the burgers
To assemble, place a lettuce leaf on the bottom bun, followed by a turkey burger patty.
Step 9: Top with tomatoes and feta
Top with sliced tomatoes and ¼ cup crumbled feta.
Step 10: Serve turkey burgers
Serve the loaded Greek turkey burger sliders immediately.
- For the Turkey Burgers
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
- Zest of ¾ lemon, divided
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the Tzatziki Sauce
- 1 cup yogurt
- ½ cucumber, grated and drained (about ½ cup grated)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons dill
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Zest of ¼ lemon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
- To Serve
- 8 small burger buns or slider rolls
- 8 lettuce leaves
- 1 large tomato, sliced
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- In a bowl, mix together the ground turkey, egg, breadcrumbs, ¼ cup feta cheese, 2 tablespoons dill, zest of ¾ of a lemon, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper until well combined.
- Form the mixture into 8 equal-sized patties.
- Preheat a non-stick or cast-iron pan over medium-high heat.
- Grill the turkey burgers for 4-5 minutes per side, or until cooked through.
- Meanwhile, prepare the tzatziki sauce by combining the yogurt, grated cucumber, minced garlic, 2 tablespoons dill, lemon juice, zest of ¼ of a lemon, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Mix well.
- Toast the burger buns or slider rolls, if desired.
- Smear tzatziki on both sides of the bun.
- To assemble, place a lettuce leaf on the bottom bun, followed by a turkey burger patty.
- Top with sliced tomatoes and ¼ cup crumbled feta.
- Serve the loaded Greek turkey burger sliders immediately.
What adaptations can I make to this slider recipe?
Once you get the hang of these Greek-inspired turkey sliders, it's easy to change them up to make them your own. First off, it's easy to play with the seasonings, substituting the lemon zest in the patties for orange zest or grated ginger, the dill for Cilantro or basil. While feta cheese is a traditional component in Greek cuisine, you have flexibility with the type of cheese used. Consider crumbling in tangy goat cheese or pungent blue cheese as an alternative to feta. Or, if you prefer a milder flavor, you can use sliced or shredded cheddar or provolone cheese instead.
Each change will give the burgers a different flair and flavor profile, while not compromising on the juicy texture. The tzatziki sauce is also customizable — try incorporating fresh dill, mint, or even a hint of garlic to complement the flavors based on your preferences. For a gluten-free option, replace the breadcrumbs with gluten-free breadcrumbs or almond flour and serve them atop a nice Greek salad, or with some homemade gluten-free bread.
Can these turkey burger sliders be cooked using methods other than grilling?
We love cooking these sliders on a cast-iron pan or straight on the grill to give them that charred, smoky flavor and crispy exterior. But if you're not a fan of the barbie, there are many other options for cooking these turkey burgers without drying them out. Our second favorite method for any burger is the air fryer, which makes for especially juicy and crispy burgers. To cook these turkey sliders in the air fryer, lightly coat the air fryer basket with cooking spray. Place the turkey patties in a single layer and air fry at 380 F for 8-12 minutes, flipping halfway through, until they are cooked through.
If you don't own an air fryer, the oven does a great job of cooking these burgers as well. To bake these in the oven, place the patties on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 400 F for 15-20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Finally, there's always good old pan-frying. To cook these burgers in a pan, use a non-stick skillet over medium-high and fry the patties in a little oil till cooked through. Regardless of whichever cooking method you choose, be sure to use a meat thermometer to ensure the turkey burgers are fully cooked.