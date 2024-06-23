Avocado Toast-Inspired Veggie Brunch Burger Recipe

Brunch burgers are often overflowing with breakfast meats and extras like cheese, eggs, hash browns, and sauce. While this may be a meat lover's delight, non-meat-eaters might feel left out. Whether you're following a vegetarian or vegan diet yourself or just want to provide inclusive options for friends who are, adding a special veggie burger to your brunch menu can be a tasty choice.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created this brunch burger recipe inspired by avocado toast. The mushroom and chickpea-based burgers, which are bound with a flaxseed egg, breadcrumbs, and oats, hold together very well under a variety of toppings. A garlicky and tangy avocado spread is layered on top, which provides a light and fresh contrast to the earthy burger. A freshly fried egg is placed on top of this spread, although you can simply leave the egg off for anyone who wants a vegan version since the rest of the recipe is plant-based. Finally, crispy baked onions top the whole thing off with their moreish flavor.

Even though this is a long recipe, most of the components can be prepped ahead, making it more convenient to serve for brunch early in the day. An added bonus is that the avocado spread and the crispy onions are delicious recipes-within-a-recipe that can be made by themselves and used for other purposes if desired. Don't miss this recipe for a unique brunch option that will both enhance your menu and make it more inclusive.