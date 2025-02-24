If you've ever watched the Tarantino classic "Pulp Fiction," then there are quite a few impossibly cool and simply iconic moments seared into your brain. While very few of us will ever be as cool as Samuel L. Jackson was in the film, we can all emulate his threatening burger eating scenes within the comfort of our own homes with the help of this Pulp Fiction-inspired Big Kahuna burger recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

The patty in this recipe is made using a mixture of beef and pork, to create a really meaty, tender, and rich burger that pairs wonderfully with the other Hawaiian-inspired flavors of the dish. The succulent patty is topped with oozy, melty mozzarella, and served up in a bun with smoky pan-seared pineapple, sweet and spicy chili jam, bitter arugula, crunchy red onion, and plenty of barbecue sauce, for a totally action-packed burger. Whether you enjoy this hamburger recipe for breakfast, a la the characters in "Pulp Fiction," or dig in for a delicious dinner alongside the movie, you can be reassured that a Big Kahuna burger is as good as it sounds.