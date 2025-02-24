Pulp Fiction-Inspired Big Kahuna Burger Recipe
If you've ever watched the Tarantino classic "Pulp Fiction," then there are quite a few impossibly cool and simply iconic moments seared into your brain. While very few of us will ever be as cool as Samuel L. Jackson was in the film, we can all emulate his threatening burger eating scenes within the comfort of our own homes with the help of this Pulp Fiction-inspired Big Kahuna burger recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.
The patty in this recipe is made using a mixture of beef and pork, to create a really meaty, tender, and rich burger that pairs wonderfully with the other Hawaiian-inspired flavors of the dish. The succulent patty is topped with oozy, melty mozzarella, and served up in a bun with smoky pan-seared pineapple, sweet and spicy chili jam, bitter arugula, crunchy red onion, and plenty of barbecue sauce, for a totally action-packed burger. Whether you enjoy this hamburger recipe for breakfast, a la the characters in "Pulp Fiction," or dig in for a delicious dinner alongside the movie, you can be reassured that a Big Kahuna burger is as good as it sounds.
Gather the ingredients for this Pulp Fiction-inspired Big Kahuna burger recipe
To begin this "Pulp Fiction"-inspired Big Kahuna burger recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. To make the burger patties you will want ground beef, ground pork, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, sea salt and black pepper. To cook and assemble the burgers you will also need olive oil, pineapple rings, mozzarella, barbecue sauce, arugula, red onion, and chili jam.
Step 1: Begin the burger patties
In a bowl, add the ground beef, ground pork, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, sea salt, and black pepper.
Step 2: Mix
Combine by hand until thoroughly mixed.
Step 3: Divide into four
Divide the mixture into 4 roughly equal sized portions.
Step 4: Shape the patties
Shape individual burger patties by hand.
Step 5: Refrigerate
Cover on a plate and place into the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
Step 6: Heat a griddle pan
Heat a griddle pan over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Brush pineapple with oil
Brush 4 pineapple slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Step 8: Cook the pineapple
Place the slices into the pan and cook for 2 minutes on each side, until lightly charred.
Step 9: Set pineapple aside
Remove pineapple from the pan and set aside.
Step 10: Heat a pan
To cook the burgers, heat a clean, heavy bottomed pan with 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat.
Step 11: Cook the patties
Add the patties to the pan, making sure not to overcrowd the pan (you may need to cook patties in batches). Cook for 4 minutes on one side before flipping.
Step 12: Flip the patties
Cook for another 4 minutes on the other side, until browned and cooked through.
Step 13: Top with mozzarella
Top each patty with a slice of mozzarella.
Step 14: Remove from the pan
Remove from the pan and set aside.
Step 15: Assemble the burgers
To assemble the burgers, spread the base of a burger bun with barbecue sauce.
Step 16: Add arugula and a patty
Layer on the arugula and then the hot burger patty.
Step 17: Add pineapple and onion
Top with the pineapple rings and sliced red onion.
Step 18: Serve
Spread chili jam on the top burger bun and place on top. Serve immediately.
Ingredients
- ½ pound ground beef
- ½ pound ground pork
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (8-ounce) can pineapple rings, drained
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 4 slices mozzarella
- ⅓ cup barbecue sauce
- 1 cup arugula
- ½ red onion, sliced into rounds
- ⅓ cup chili jam
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|608
|Total Fat
|36.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|103.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|31.0 g
|Sodium
|644.6 mg
|Protein
|26.6 g
What should I serve with these big kahuna burgers?
In "Pulp Fiction," professional hitman Jules washes down his Big Kahuna burger with a cup of sprite, which makes for a perfectly acceptable accompaniment to this Hawaiian-inspired burger. However, there are plenty of other options available to you when serving up these succulent burgers. The most obvious side, and a particularly classic choice, would be french fries. However, if you want to branch out a little, sweet potato fries or wedges make a particularly excellent pairing, as well as being a staple part of the Hawaiian diet, their sweetness complements the rich meaty patties and the sweet, smoky, and spiced flavors in the burger.
Other classic burger sides you can enjoy alongside this recipe are refreshing and tangy coleslaws, crispy deep fried onion rings for a classic burger joint addition, or how about an avocado-based salad to lighten things up. If you are looking for something a little more meaty, a portion of wings makes for an excellent sharing plate, and we heartily recommend this crispy baked chicken wings recipe to accompany your meal.
How can I switch-up these Pulp Fiction-inspired burgers?
Burgers are a wonderfully easy dish to adapt, and this Pulp Fiction-inspired Big Kahuna burger recipe is no different. So, if you are looking for some ideas on how to switch up this dish, keep on reading. Bacon is an absolutely classic burger addition, and will work really well with the other flavors in this recipe, as will slices of fresh beef tomatoes, adding color, texture, and flavor. If you can't find chili jam, simply use sriracha or chili sauce in its place. Alternatively, you can leave out the heat altogether and finish the burger off instead with a mild yet tasty garlic aioli or cilantro mayo. If arugula isn't your thing, you can easily swap this out for a different type of lettuce such as iceberg, butterhead, or romaine.
For a slightly different finish to your burger, try mixing mozzarella or another variety of cheese into the meat patties themselves, or stuffing them, providing a delicious gooey cheesy finish. Additionally, adding some different herbs and spices such as a pinch of chili powder or turmeric will give you a different and unique flavor finish.