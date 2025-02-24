Pulp Fiction-Inspired Big Kahuna Burger Recipe

By Jennine Rye and Tasting Table Staff
Pulp Fiction-inspired big kahuna burger Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

If you've ever watched the Tarantino classic "Pulp Fiction," then there are quite a few impossibly cool and simply iconic moments seared into your brain. While very few of us will ever be as cool as Samuel L. Jackson was in the film, we can all emulate his threatening burger eating scenes within the comfort of our own homes with the help of this Pulp Fiction-inspired Big Kahuna burger recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Advertisement

The patty in this recipe is made using a mixture of beef and pork, to create a really meaty, tender, and rich burger that pairs wonderfully with the other Hawaiian-inspired flavors of the dish. The succulent patty is topped with oozy, melty mozzarella, and served up in a bun with smoky pan-seared pineapple, sweet and spicy chili jam, bitter arugula, crunchy red onion, and plenty of barbecue sauce, for a totally action-packed burger. Whether you enjoy this hamburger recipe for breakfast, a la the characters in "Pulp Fiction," or dig in for a delicious dinner alongside the movie, you can be reassured that a Big Kahuna burger is as good as it sounds.

Gather the ingredients for this Pulp Fiction-inspired Big Kahuna burger recipe

big kahuna burger ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this "Pulp Fiction"-inspired Big Kahuna burger recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. To make the burger patties you will want ground beef, ground pork, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, sea salt and black pepper. To cook and assemble the burgers you will also need olive oil, pineapple rings, mozzarella, barbecue sauce, arugula, red onion, and chili jam.

Advertisement

Step 1: Begin the burger patties

burger patty ingredients in bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

In a bowl, add the ground beef, ground pork, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, sea salt, and black pepper.

Step 2: Mix

burger patty mixture in bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Combine by hand until thoroughly mixed.

Step 3: Divide into four

four balls of burger patty Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Divide the mixture into 4 roughly equal sized portions.

Step 4: Shape the patties

four burger patties on plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Shape individual burger patties by hand.

Step 5: Refrigerate

covered burger patties on plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Cover on a plate and place into the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Step 6: Heat a griddle pan

griddle pan on heating element Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Heat a griddle pan over medium-high heat.

Step 7: Brush pineapple with oil

pineapple rings with olive oil Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Brush 4 pineapple slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Step 8: Cook the pineapple

pineapple slices cooking in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place the slices into the pan and cook for 2 minutes on each side, until lightly charred.

Step 9: Set pineapple aside

griddled pineapple on a plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove pineapple from the pan and set aside.

Step 10: Heat a pan

pan on heating element Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To cook the burgers, heat a clean, heavy bottomed pan with 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat.

Step 11: Cook the patties

burger patties cooking in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the patties to the pan, making sure not to overcrowd the pan (you may need to cook patties in batches). Cook for 4 minutes on one side before flipping.

Step 12: Flip the patties

Burger patties browning in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Cook for another 4 minutes on the other side, until browned and cooked through.

Step 13: Top with mozzarella

mozzarella topped burger patties Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Top each patty with a slice of mozzarella.

Step 14: Remove from the pan

plate with mozzarella topped patties Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove from the pan and set aside.

Step 15: Assemble the burgers

burger bun with barbecue sauce Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To assemble the burgers, spread the base of a burger bun with barbecue sauce.

Step 16: Add arugula and a patty

assembling big kahuna burger Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Layer on the arugula and then the hot burger patty.

Step 17: Add pineapple and onion

assembling big kahuna burger Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Top with the pineapple rings and sliced red onion.

Step 18: Serve

topping burger with chili jam Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Spread chili jam on the top burger bun and place on top. Serve immediately.

Pulp Fiction-Inspired Big Kahuna Burger Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Make your next burger a "Pulp Fiction"-inspired one with the recipe, which features a beef and pork patty along with grilled pineapple, and barbecue sauce.

Prep Time
50
minutes
Cook Time
12
minutes
servings
4
burgers
Pulp Fiction-inspired big kahuna burger
Total time: 1 hour, 2 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ pound ground beef
  • ½ pound ground pork
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 (8-ounce) can pineapple rings, drained
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 4 slices mozzarella
  • ⅓ cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 cup arugula
  • ½ red onion, sliced into rounds
  • ⅓ cup chili jam

Directions

  1. In a bowl, add the ground beef, ground pork, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, sea salt, and black pepper.
  2. Combine by hand until thoroughly mixed.
  3. Divide the mixture into 4 roughly equal sized portions.
  4. Shape individual burger patties by hand.
  5. Cover on a plate and place into the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
  6. Heat a griddle pan over medium-high heat.
  7. Brush 4 pineapple slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
  8. Place the slices into the pan and cook for 2 minutes on each side, until lightly charred.
  9. Remove pineapple from the pan and set aside.
  10. To cook the burgers, heat a clean, heavy bottomed pan with 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat.
  11. Add the patties to the pan, making sure not to overcrowd the pan (you may need to cook patties in batches). Cook for 4 minutes on one side before flipping.
  12. Cook for another 4 minutes on the other side, until browned and cooked through.
  13. Top each patty with a slice of mozzarella.
  14. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  15. To assemble the burgers, spread the base of a burger bun with barbecue sauce.
  16. Layer on the arugula and then the hot burger patty.
  17. Top with the pineapple rings and sliced red onion.
  18. Spread chili jam on the top burger bun and place on top. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 608
Total Fat 36.7 g
Saturated Fat 13.7 g
Trans Fat 0.7 g
Cholesterol 103.5 mg
Total Carbohydrates 42.7 g
Dietary Fiber 1.5 g
Total Sugars 31.0 g
Sodium 644.6 mg
Protein 26.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What should I serve with these big kahuna burgers?

Pulp Fiction-inspired big kahuna burger Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

In "Pulp Fiction," professional hitman Jules washes down his Big Kahuna burger with a cup of sprite, which makes for a perfectly acceptable accompaniment to this Hawaiian-inspired burger. However, there are plenty of other options available to you when serving up these succulent burgers. The most obvious side, and a particularly classic choice, would be french fries. However, if you want to branch out a little, sweet potato fries or wedges make a particularly excellent pairing, as well as being a staple part of the Hawaiian diet, their sweetness complements the rich meaty patties and the sweet, smoky, and spiced flavors in the burger.

Advertisement

Other classic burger sides you can enjoy alongside this recipe are refreshing and tangy coleslaws, crispy deep fried onion rings for a classic burger joint addition, or how about an avocado-based salad to lighten things up. If you are looking for something a little more meaty, a portion of wings makes for an excellent sharing plate, and we heartily recommend this crispy baked chicken wings recipe to accompany your meal.

How can I switch-up these Pulp Fiction-inspired burgers?

Pulp Fiction-inspired big kahuna burger Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Burgers are a wonderfully easy dish to adapt, and this Pulp Fiction-inspired Big Kahuna burger recipe is no different. So, if you are looking for some ideas on how to switch up this dish, keep on reading. Bacon is an absolutely classic burger addition, and will work really well with the other flavors in this recipe, as will slices of fresh beef tomatoes, adding color, texture, and flavor. If you can't find chili jam, simply use sriracha or chili sauce in its place. Alternatively, you can leave out the heat altogether and finish the burger off instead with a mild yet tasty garlic aioli or cilantro mayo. If arugula isn't your thing, you can easily swap this out for a different type of lettuce such as iceberg, butterhead, or romaine.

Advertisement

For a slightly different finish to your burger, try mixing mozzarella or another variety of cheese into the meat patties themselves, or stuffing them, providing a delicious gooey cheesy finish. Additionally, adding some different herbs and spices such as a pinch of chili powder or turmeric will give you a different and unique flavor finish.

Recommended

Advertisement