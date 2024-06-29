Although leafy greens may first come to mind when you think of the ultimate salad, we think that potato salad deserves the crown when it comes to barbecue and picnic season, and every person will have their own version of this deliciously creamy and carby dish. This humble salad is a likely attendee to most backyard gatherings, but just because this is a simple, staple dish, that doesn't mean that it should be overlooked.

With this filling and refreshing BLT potato salad recipe, the cold potato dish we all know and love is elevated to a side that is worthy of rubbing shoulders with the most well bedecked BBQ spreads. Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, boiled potatoes are paired with fried pancetta, fresh cherry tomatoes, and crisp gem lettuce, before being tossed in a delightfully rich and creamy dressing, to make the best potato salad and BLT crossover you'll taste. Ideal for any picnic, barbecue, or pot luck dinner, this simple and straightforward recipe will transform the way you approach potato salads.