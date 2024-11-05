It's hard to go wrong with a juicy burger, but some recipes stand out from the rest. Tasting Table recipe developer Leah Maroney shares this decadent French onion burger recipe that is a step above your standard beef burger. Onions aren't an unusual topping for a burger, but this combination of caramelized onions paired with Gruyère cheese adds new levels of richness and umami flavor. Maroney tells us, "I love that this burger is like French onion soup in burger form. It's ooey, gooey, and so loaded with onion and beefy flavor."

Indeed, any fan of French onion soup, with its tender onions in savory broth topped with melty cheese, is sure to love this burger rendition. The juicy beef pairs seamlessly with the sweet onions, and the cheese ties it all together in one satisfying bite. Caramelizing the onions is the longest component of this recipe, but patience is key to the soft consistency and sweet flavor. If you want to cut down on prep time before digging into your burger, Maroney notes that you can caramelize the onions in advance. Alternatively, she adds, "The onions can also be caramelized in the oven in a casserole dish covered with tin foil." Just heat the oven to 375 F and cook them hands-off for two hours.