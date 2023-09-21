The Parisian Way To Jazz Up Your Salad For A Dinner That Truly Satisfies

We all want to be eating more salad for dinners, and while there are plenty of ingredients to elevate salad, sometimes even the freshest homemade versions fall flat. You can make homemade dressing, or toss on chicken or a hard-boiled egg, but you still end up powering your way through your meal out of obligation instead of excitement. There might not be anything inherently wrong with your recipe, things sometimes just get boring, and even changing toppings won't do the trick. That's when you need to look at the French and mix up your standard greens with options that are more flavorful and robust.

Look at recipes for classic French salads, or on the menu at a Parisian café, and you won't just find spinach and romaine. French cooking is famously seasonal, and they embrace the full range of greens and cabbages for salads with much more flavor and character. That means plates filled with endive, radicchio, dandelion greens, and frisée. These veggies have more bitter and assertive flavors than your normal bag of iceberg, and they can be just as crunchy and textural. Basing a salad around one of these is a surefire way to create something that's more interesting and satisfying as a full meal. And that move beyond your standard salad greens extends to embracing fresh herbs as well. By mixing up the fresh flavors you are building your dinner around, you unlock the salad's full potential.