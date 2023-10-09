Pommes Persillade Is The Perfect Potato Side To Accompany Brunch

Of the many ways to prepare potatoes, there is no better method for brunch than to dice them up and fry them in a pan. The resulting crunchy, crispy exterior, and moist, fluffy interior gives all the benefits of perfectly roasted potatoes in small, bite-sized, flavor-packed morsels. In diner parlance, these are known as home fries. However, there is a delightful French variation known as pommes persillade that can take potatoes to a whole new level. Wonderfully crispy and packed with savory, herby flavor, pommes persillade offers a great accompaniment to a hearty brunch.

Though the full French for potatoes is pommes de terre, more often than not it is simply shortened to pommes. French cuisine is littered with creative potato dishes, but the one we're looking at today brings in another classic French sauce, which is the real key to the flavor. Persillade typically comprises garlic, oil, salt, some kind of acid like lemon juice or vinegar, and a whole lot of parsley (persil means parsley in French). Everything is mashed together to make a delightfully herby sauce that is specifically designed to elevate flavor.

To make pommes persillade, you need to parboil the potatoes, then fry them in a hot skillet, before tossing them in the persillade sauce. Melted butter is a great swap for oil here, as it lends some excellent textural quality to the potatoes. Once they are ready, you can pair the pommes with any number of flavorful brunch offerings.