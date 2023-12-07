12 French Potato Dishes You Should Try At Least Once

Potatoes are a central part of many European cuisines and serve as the star of tons of classic French dishes. These tubers, called "pommes de terre" (apples of the earth) in French, are one of the most commonly used vegetables in French cuisine and are served both in homey bistros and fine-dining restaurants. Potatoes are especially nourishing and comforting in colder weather, where they add extra satisfaction to many hearty and warming dishes. Their versatility is what makes them so special, and the French have invented countless delicious dishes that showcase tons of ways to serve them.

At home, you can explore a variety of French potato recipes, from creamy casseroles and rustic roasted potatoes to more refined dishes like pommes dauphine. While many of these recipes are side dishes, there are also a few French main courses that celebrate potatoes as the star of the meal. Whether they're boiled, fried, sautéed, baked, mashed, grated, sliced, or cooked whole, these recipes show how tasty and versatile the humble potato can be.