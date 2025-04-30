Our Steakhouse-Worthy Lobster Mac And Cheese Recipe
Our steakhouse-worthy lobster mac and cheese combines the comfort of perfectly cooked pasta with three kinds of cheese, and the luxury of tender lobster meat for the most high end pasta you've ever had. If you thought all a good lobster mac and cheese needs is some lobster, a creamy sauce and al dente pasta, think again. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, getting the perfect balance of creaminess and lobster flavor requires many stages of prep. "The secret is in infusing every layer of this pasta with more butter, cream and cheese than you would imagine needed, and then seasoning each one separately," she explains.
The result is a gooey, creamy, indulgently delicious pasta dish with generous chunks of lobster tail buried under a crispy golden panko topping. So, sure, maybe you've had some good (and even excellent) lobster mac and cheese before, but this steakhouse-worthy recipe will truly take things to decadent new heights.
Gather the ingredients for this steakhouse-worthy lobster mac and cheese recipe
To make the best pasta you'll ever try, you're going to need cooked lobster tails, with their shells still on, and whole milk in which to cook said shells. For the mac and cheese itself, you'll need elbow pasta (or cavatappi pasta), unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, Gruyère cheese, aged white cheddar cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, cognac, Dijon mustard, truffle oil, sea salt and white pepper, to taste, and panko breadcrumbs. Optionally, if you like to keep things a bit spicy, a pinch of cayenne pepper provides a nice contrast to all that cream and cheese.
Step 1: Remove meat from lobster shells
Remove meat from lobster tails, setting the shells aside and cutting the meat into 1-inch pieces.
Step 2: Transfer lobster shells and milk to saucepan
In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine milk and lobster shells. Bring to gentle simmer.
Step 3: Steep lobster shells in milk
Remove from heat, cover, and steep for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Strain the milk
After the steeping time is up, strain the milk and set aside. Discard the shells.
Step 5: Boil water
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 6: Cook pasta
Cook pasta to al dente per package instructions, then set aside.
Step 7: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 8: Melt butter in saucepan
To make the béchamel, melt 4 tablespoons butter in saucepan over medium heat.
Step 9: Stir flour into butter
Add flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often.
Step 10: Whisk in the milk
Gradually whisk in lobster-infused milk.
Step 11: Simmer the milky mixture
Simmer until thickened, 5 to 7 minutes, and remove from heat.
Step 12: Stir cheese into sauce
Add all of the cheeses in batches, stirring until melted.
Step 13: Add seasonings, mustard, cognac, and truffle oil
Fold in cognac, mustard, truffle oil, optional cayenne, salt, and white pepper.
Step 14: Mix pasta and lobster meat into cheese sauce
Fold pasta and chopped lobster meat into cheese sauce.
Step 15: Butter a casserole dish
Butter a large, rectangular baking dish.
Step 16: Transfer pasta to baking dish
Transfer pasta mix to buttered baking dish and set aside.
Step 17: Preheat pan with more butter
Preheat a pan with remaining 2 tablespoons butter to medium heat.
Step 18: Toast breadcrumbs
Once butter is melted, toss in panko crumbs and stir around until golden. Remove from heat.
Step 19: Top pasta with breadcrumbs
Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the pasta.
Step 20: Bake the pasta
Bake the pasta for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden and bubbling.
Step 21: Cool lobster mac and cheese slightly, then serve
Rest 5 minutes before serving.
Steakhouse-Worthy Lobster Mac And Cheese Recipe
This steakhouse-worthy lobster mac and cheese recipe takes things to decadent new heights with a three-cheese sauce and plenty of buttery lobster meat.
Ingredients
- 4 cooked lobster tails (about 1 pound meat), shells on
- 4 ½ cups whole milk
- 1 pound elbow pasta (or cavatappi)
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 8 ounces Gruyère cheese, grated
- 8 ounces aged white cheddar cheese, grated
- 4 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons cognac
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon truffle oil
- Sea salt, to taste
- White pepper, to taste
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
Optional Ingredients
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more, to taste
Directions
- Remove meat from lobster tails, setting the shells aside and cutting the meat into 1-inch pieces.
- In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine milk and lobster shells. Bring to gentle simmer.
- Remove from heat, cover, and steep for 30 minutes.
- After the steeping time is up, strain the milk and set aside. Discard the shells.
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Cook pasta to al dente per package instructions, then set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- To make the béchamel, melt 4 tablespoons butter in saucepan over medium heat.
- Add flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often.
- Gradually whisk in lobster-infused milk.
- Simmer until thickened, 5 to 7 minutes, and remove from heat.
- Add all of the cheeses in batches, stirring until melted.
- Fold in cognac, mustard, truffle oil, optional cayenne, salt, and white pepper.
- Fold pasta and chopped lobster meat into cheese sauce.
- Butter a large, rectangular baking dish.
- Transfer pasta mix to buttered baking dish and set aside.
- Preheat a pan with remaining 2 tablespoons butter to medium heat.
- Once butter is melted, toss in panko crumbs and stir around until golden. Remove from heat.
- Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the pasta.
- Bake the pasta for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden and bubbling.
- Rest 5 minutes before serving.
Can I use pre-cooked lobster meat instead of lobster tails?
We admit that this lobster mac and cheese recipe is fairly involved. So, if you're looking to cut on some stages or cooking time, infusing the milk for the roux with the flavor of the lobster shells may seem like an obvious choice. The good news is that yes, you can substitute the tails with 1 pound of pre-cooked lobster meat, meaning that your lobster mac and cheese won't be quite as lobster-infused as it could be, but it'll still be absolutely delicious.
Try to opt for high-quality tail, claw, or knuckle meat for the best texture and flavor. If using frozen meat, make sure you defrost, drain, and pat it dry fully before continuing, to avoid adding sogginess to the pasta. Additionally, we recommend that you add 1 teaspoon of seafood stock concentrate to the milk to sub for the infusion of the shells. You can then use this milk in the bèchamel sauce as per the recipe's instructions, to give it that rich, briny flavor of lobster.
What other Steakhouse-worthy dishes can I serve with this lobster mac and cheese?
Setting up the perfect steakhouse experience at home is not an everyday occurence, but if you're going the extra mile for a loved one, we want you and them to have the best experience possible. Other than our tender, creamy, and luxe pasta, there are some other dishes you can make to give it that full steakhouse flair, whether you're aiming for that Ruth's Chris Steakhouse taste, or a Brazilian steakhouse chef's flair.
First, start the evening with a classic vintage drink like a Rob Roy or a classic Manhattan cocktail. Light some candles, and set the right music for the vibe. For the starters, make lobster Newburg or some simple baked escargot. Then, go with one of our best steak recipes for your perfect main. And for dessert, you can't go wrong with something positively decadent and over-the-top, like chocolate souffle or a classic crème brûlée.