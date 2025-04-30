Our Steakhouse-Worthy Lobster Mac And Cheese Recipe

Our steakhouse-worthy lobster mac and cheese combines the comfort of perfectly cooked pasta with three kinds of cheese, and the luxury of tender lobster meat for the most high end pasta you've ever had. If you thought all a good lobster mac and cheese needs is some lobster, a creamy sauce and al dente pasta, think again. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, getting the perfect balance of creaminess and lobster flavor requires many stages of prep. "The secret is in infusing every layer of this pasta with more butter, cream and cheese than you would imagine needed, and then seasoning each one separately," she explains.

The result is a gooey, creamy, indulgently delicious pasta dish with generous chunks of lobster tail buried under a crispy golden panko topping. So, sure, maybe you've had some good (and even excellent) lobster mac and cheese before, but this steakhouse-worthy recipe will truly take things to decadent new heights.