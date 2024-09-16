Why Steaks At Ruth's Chris Steak House Taste So Good
Whether you like to cook your own steaks or prefer to dine out, with so many different popular cuts of steak available, there's one that perfectly suits your palate. Despite its slightly confusing name, Ruth's Chris Steak House is an iconic brand and one of the most popular steakhouse chains in the US. Among myriad restaurants serving steaks to meat-lovers all around the world, Ruth's Chris boasts more than 100 American locations and stands a cut above the rest for a number of compelling reasons. The two most notable aspects are its exclusive selection of quality meat and signature cooking style.
When asked to compare Ruth's Chris vs. Morton's The Steakhouse, Tasting Table readers overwhelmingly voted in favor of Ruth's Chris. According to the Ruth's Chris website, it sources USDA Prime grade steaks from reserves that are exclusive to "fine meat purveyors." Further, the signature cooking method involves broiling steaks at up to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit, seasoning minimally with salt and pepper, and adding a simple finishing touch of a fresh pat of butter and a garnish of parsley to allow the natural flavors of the meat to shine through. Ruth's Chris keeps it simple and that pays off in delicious dividends.
The beauty and simplicity of a Ruth's Chris steak
Minimalism and consistency combine to form the core of Ruth's Chris Steak House's philosophy on food preparation. Whereas other restaurants tout an array of decadent sauces and seasonings for steak selections, Ruth's Chris focuses on getting high-quality ingredients, cooking them to perfection, and leaving the rest up to the diner to enjoy their meal. What allows them to really stand out is this prioritization of the quality of its steaks over superlative ingredients.
You can emulate this same philosophy at home. With that said, of the big mistakes home chefs make with steak, over-seasoning your meat is a major one. If you take a similar simplistic approach to cooking steak, you will find that the higher the quality of meat, the less you have to do to dress it up for consumption. Truly, a sprinkle of salt and pepper and an efficient broil is more than enough as evidenced by Ruth's Chris Steak House's signature methods. In a world of overblown chain restaurants that skimp on quality, Ruth's Chris provides an excellent reminder that a thoughtfully-prepared steak can speak volumes.