Why Steaks At Ruth's Chris Steak House Taste So Good

Whether you like to cook your own steaks or prefer to dine out, with so many different popular cuts of steak available, there's one that perfectly suits your palate. Despite its slightly confusing name, Ruth's Chris Steak House is an iconic brand and one of the most popular steakhouse chains in the US. Among myriad restaurants serving steaks to meat-lovers all around the world, Ruth's Chris boasts more than 100 American locations and stands a cut above the rest for a number of compelling reasons. The two most notable aspects are its exclusive selection of quality meat and signature cooking style.

When asked to compare Ruth's Chris vs. Morton's The Steakhouse, Tasting Table readers overwhelmingly voted in favor of Ruth's Chris. According to the Ruth's Chris website, it sources USDA Prime grade steaks from reserves that are exclusive to "fine meat purveyors." Further, the signature cooking method involves broiling steaks at up to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit, seasoning minimally with salt and pepper, and adding a simple finishing touch of a fresh pat of butter and a garnish of parsley to allow the natural flavors of the meat to shine through. Ruth's Chris keeps it simple and that pays off in delicious dividends.