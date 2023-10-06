Ruth's Chris Vs Morton's The Steakhouse: Where Our Readers Celebrate Big Anniversaries

If you're celebrating a special occasion, you can't go wrong with a nice dinner out. Anniversaries, for one, are a great excuse to enjoy an elevated meal alongside your partner, friends, and family. As plenty of folks can attest to, nothing feels more festive than indulging in good food with the people you love. And if your idea of a celebratory meal involves succulent steaks, hearty sides, and, perhaps, a good glass of wine or two, you'll find it all awaiting you at both Ruth's Chris and Morton's The Steakhouse — two beloved steakhouse chains with locations across the country. Both eateries have a reputation for serving up fancy fare in an upscale atmosphere, but when it comes to celebrating a big anniversary, which one do Tasting Table readers prefer? We asked our Facebook followers in a recent poll, and between the two options, one reigned supreme: Ruth's Chris.

Out of over 170 responders, 22 solidly voted for Ruth's Chris, the New Orleans-founded chain with over 130 locations in the United States. "Had dinner at Ruth's Chris about two weeks ago and it was extraordinary," wrote one commenter. "Ruth's Chris does steak better," wrote another, while others pointed to the restaurant's sirloin burger and sea bass as standout dishes. Comparatively, only 13 readers picked Morton's, which was founded in Chicago and now operates over 65 locations in the country. "Both have good steaks but prefer Morton's side dishes," read one response.