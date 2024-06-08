13 Steakhouse Chains In The US, Ranked Worst To Best

Steak lovers are a serious bunch; you don't want to mess with their prized cut of beef. In fact, most die-hard steak fans prefer to stay home to enjoy their red meat where they can ensure it's cooked to their personal standards. But sometimes, you want someone else to do the cooking for you instead. Enter: the steakhouse.

No one wants to spend a lot of money at a restaurant, especially a steakhouse, and receive subpar food. When you're hungry, you're hungry, and that's not a time to be disappointed with the food in front of you. But with an amazing number of steakhouse chains across America, how do you know which one to visit? We decided to dig into the details of popular steakhouse chains in the U.S. to help you choose your next date night or afternoon lunch spot.

To compile this convenient yet comprehensive rundown, I gathered a lengthy list of steakhouse chains, from casual to fine dining, and narrowed it down to those with about 25 or more franchises. From there, I spoke with meat lovers, read countless reviews, and went back into the Tasting Table archives. I paid attention to more than just steak, though. After all, steakhouses serve patrons everything from burgers to fish to potatoes and veggies.