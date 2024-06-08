13 Steakhouse Chains In The US, Ranked Worst To Best
Steak lovers are a serious bunch; you don't want to mess with their prized cut of beef. In fact, most die-hard steak fans prefer to stay home to enjoy their red meat where they can ensure it's cooked to their personal standards. But sometimes, you want someone else to do the cooking for you instead. Enter: the steakhouse.
No one wants to spend a lot of money at a restaurant, especially a steakhouse, and receive subpar food. When you're hungry, you're hungry, and that's not a time to be disappointed with the food in front of you. But with an amazing number of steakhouse chains across America, how do you know which one to visit? We decided to dig into the details of popular steakhouse chains in the U.S. to help you choose your next date night or afternoon lunch spot.
To compile this convenient yet comprehensive rundown, I gathered a lengthy list of steakhouse chains, from casual to fine dining, and narrowed it down to those with about 25 or more franchises. From there, I spoke with meat lovers, read countless reviews, and went back into the Tasting Table archives. I paid attention to more than just steak, though. After all, steakhouses serve patrons everything from burgers to fish to potatoes and veggies.
13. Logan's Roadhouse
Often lumped into the steakhouse category, roadhouses are actually a little different. Originally designed to cater to road travelers, roadhouses feature an informal, easy-going atmosphere, welcoming just about all who walk through the doors. Think jeans, boots, and t-shirts. You could argue it's unfair to compare a roadhouse to a steakhouse, but there's enough of a crossover that we rolled with it, and that's one of the main reasons it lands last.
Logan's Roadhouse has roughly 100 locations and a menu that ranges from classic, beer-battered onion rings to coastal Carolina shrimp. Whether you're kicking back with friends over wings, dip, or potato skins, hanging with family and sharing a bowl of gumbo, or diving into a mesquite-grilled ribeye for a relaxed Friday dinner, Logan's Roadhouse has you covered.
But don't expect top of the line or gourmet-style meals. As far as service and atmosphere, it's run-of-the-mill and may be hit or miss depending on which location you visit. Online reviews were all over the place, from claims of rude waitstaff to quick, friendly service and cold, inedible entrees to delicious, memorable dishes. If you find yourself wanting to try Logan's Roadhouse, take a look at Mashed's ranking of its popular menu items — recommended is the southern fried catfish or country fried steak, but maybe stay away from the meatloaf.
12. Texas Roadhouse
Just like Logan's Roadhouse, Texas Roadhouse earns a spot on our list but also lands lower in the ranking because it's not what you typically think of when you're aiming for a true steakhouse. With more than 550 locations across the U.S., a good thing to know about Texas Roadhouse is how it serves its communities with family-friendly establishments while actively supporting local areas.
But how's the food and service? Reviews were mixed. Texas Roadhouse claims every dish is made from scratch, offering a range of options, from appetizers to desserts and everything in between. This down-home restaurant chain is well-known for its hot rolls and cinnamon butter, which customers have raved about. It also uses USDA choice for its steak cuts, from the Road Kill to the Dallas filet. No, it's not really roadkill; it's just another name for chopped steak. But it's still USDA choice beef.
The menu is vast and also includes salads and sides, such as baked potato, steak fries, veggies, chili, and rice. Customers can also choose from combo meals, country dinners, and burgers and sandwiches. Restaurant goers were split about food quality, with some criticizing being served cold food, reportedly receiving smaller than advertised portions, and getting less than adequate service. But other patrons were thrilled with their experience.
11. LongHorn Steakhouse
You've likely heard of LongHorn Steakhouse even if you haven't eaten there. With roughly 500 locations, Longhorn Steakhouse has been around since 1981. The menu features a variety of beef cuts, like sirloin, filet, ribeye, and New York strip, as well as surf and turf combos, such as chicken and shrimp and filet and lobster. But the steakhouse also offers appetizers, sides, salads, dessert, and other meaty options, like lamb, pork, burgers, or baby back ribs. And LongHorn never uses frozen steaks; they're always fresh. Check out what one of our writers, who has worked at LongHorn Steakhouse for nearly 10 years, has to say about it.
LongHorn Steakhouse is another restaurant that received mixed reviews from customers across the country. With so many steakhouse locations, it's probably no wonder it depends on the location we're talking about. Restaurant goers in some LongHorn locations called out the allegedly cold, undercooked, or overcooked food and poor service. Meanwhile, other locations received positive feedback from customers for both food and service.
10. Hoss's Family Steak & Sea
Hoss's Family Steak & Sea began in the early 1980s and has about 30 locations in Pennsylvania. This steakhouse features a menu that includes stuffed steak, hand-rolled meatloaf, filet mignon, steak tips, chicken, shrimp, and salmon. Beyond the many steak and sea plates, Hoss's offers burgers and sandwiches like Philly cheese steak, which a couple of customers felt didn't hold up to cheese steak standards. But the soup, salad, and dessert bar is fairly popular among patrons.
This restaurant delivers seemingly average food fare, earning a spot lower on our steakhouse list. One reviewer exclaimed a perfectly cooked steak, but according to multiple restaurant goers, both food and service were mostly to be expected. One customer claimed the food wasn't anything special — to the point where they couldn't remember what they ordered. But like a lot of chain restaurants, your experience may be determined by the specific location you choose to visit.
9. Outback Steakhouse
With roughly 675 locations across the country, Outback Steakhouse caters to those who enjoy down-to-earth ingredients in a down-under style. With a tip of the hat to Australia, Outback Steakhouse is a Florida-born brand that is also home of the original Bloomin' Onion — the popular fried onion appetizer that other restaurants attempt to replicate. Though the steakhouse is well-known for this 1-pound fried munchie, Outback Steakhouse has a rather extensive menu, which appeals to a wide range of folks looking for a decent meal. Some facts to know about Outback — your steak is aged and grilled with real butter. No fake stuff.
Restaurant goers gravitated toward the main stars of the menu: sirloin, ribeye, New York strip, porterhouse, filet mignon, and prime rib. But beyond the beefy contenders, the menu also features Aussie cheese fries, Sydney shrooms, and seared pepper ahi, which we recommend trying. Popular Outback menu items to skip include chili and mac and cheese. Just get a steak.
Combo meals include sirloin and shrimp on the barbie, ribeye and shrimp, and filet mignon and lobster. But if you're in the mood for something different, the menu features spicy meatloaf, glazed pork chops, salmon, fried chicken, over-the-top Brussels sprouts, and loaded mashed potatoes. Outback Steakhouse, with its solid delivery in food and service, fell short of a higher ranking due to an apparent inconsistency across locations.
8. Saltgrass Steak House
Saltgrass Steak House has over 90 locations in the U.S. Its award-winning menu features campfire-style food, creating the open-flame flavor in its chargrilled, certified Angus beef. The steakhouse offers eight steak cuts, including center-cut top sirloin, porterhouse, T-bone, and wagyu, which are the center of attention. Customers raved about cooked-to-order cuts like ribeye and New York strip. But the restaurant also offers surf and turf plates like Cajun ribeye with shrimp and crawfish and sirloin or New York strip with shrimp.
Like most steakhouses on our list, Saltgrass offers restaurant goers meal options other than steak. Salmon, smoked macaroni and cheese (popular among patrons), chicken, pork ribs, and burgers also make up dining choices available. With decent reviews across the board for food, quality, and service, one customer noted that while they were satisfied with their meal, they also didn't think it was anything special. Indeed, Saltgrass Steak House received solid ratings from most customers, but some locations seem to be lacking in good service or food.
7. Sizzler
Sizzler (formerly known as Sizzler Family Steak House) started in the late 1950s with diner-style décor. According to the website, it began with $50 and a cash register. Back then, you could order a steak dinner for $0.99 — this writer personally thinks that should be brought back — and was tagged as being "the home of steak lovers." Sizzler remains a place for steak lovers today; restaurant goers had positive things to say about the iconic American steakhouse.
With roughly 70 nostalgia-based Sizzlers (that customers said creates a good vibe) to choose from, steak lovers will find hand-cut steaks such as tri-tip sirloin, New York strip, and ribeye, as well as combo meals like steak and chicken, steak and lobster, and steak and shrimp. But probably the most popular part of Sizzler is its all-you-can-eat salad bar. How exciting can that be, you might wonder. Sizzler's salad bar also offers pasta, tacos, wings, and more.
Reviewers had mostly positive things to say about Sizzler, but some patrons were disappointed with the quality of food or service experienced. One reviewer warned others to not judge Sizzler against fancy steakhouses because it won't compare, but that it's worthy in its own right. Sizzle, sizzle.
6. Ruth's Chris Steak House
In business for more than 50 years, Ruth's Chris Steak House has more than 135 locations, plus international steakhouses, for steak lovers all over the world. The overall ranking of Ruth's Chris (where there really is a Ruth: founder Ruth Fertel) is positive thanks to aged beef that's cooked perfectly and served with butter (steak lovers rejoice!). Some cuts are even USDA prime.
But not all Ruth's Chris Steak Houses are considered the same, as noted by Mashed's list of the best and worst Ruth's Chris locations. Our quick tip: maybe steer clear of the Atlantic City restaurant, where multiple customers complained about alleged poor quality food and extraordinarily high prices. Ruth's Chris Steak House isn't as down-home as other steakhouse chains, so don't expect to hang around in your sweats and walk through peanut shells on the floor. The company requires a business casual dress code. And some locations have valet parking only.
This steakhouse is considered more upscale, but some patrons claimed it didn't quite live up to those expectations. Still, it's a popular spot for anniversaries, birthdays, private events, and graduations. Restaurant goers raved about the cowboy and tomahawk ribeye, which deliver about 26 and 40 ounces of beefy goodness, respectively. Other patrons enjoyed various potato sides and the stuffed chicken breast.
5. Black Angus Steakhouse
Black Angus Steakhouse has been in business since the 1960s, aging its beef for at least 21 days to develop deeper flavor and serving it up flame grilled. With about 30 steakhouse locations in the U.S., Black Angus boasts mostly positive reviews. Restaurant goers recommended multiple menu items, from the campfire feast for two (which includes one appetizer, two entrees, four sides, and one dessert) to appetizers, such as mashed potatoes, bacon-wrapped filet bites, and hot rolls with honey butter. Some locations feature weekend brunch, which includes steak and eggs, bacon and egg sandwich, burger with bacon, cheese, and eggs, avocado toast, and fruit.
Black Angus is a typical steakhouse offering a range of meals aside from steak. Menu items include salmon, shrimp, lobster, chicken, and pork ribs. Steak burgers and sandwiches are also available. But for those who want nothing but steak, Black Angus serves ribeye and filet mignon, two dishes recommended by patrons. Though most reviewers stated their steak was cooked perfectly to their liking, others warned of reportedly overcooked meat. There's also surf and turf for seafood lovers and seasoned butter for those who love to smother their steak with a creamy topping.
4. Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's The Steakhouse is another steakhouse chain that uses high-quality steak; only USDA prime beef served here. Plus, you'll need to don some of your best attire to get through the doors. Morton's has a dress code. But though Morton's is a higher-end steakhouse, the restaurant also offers fresh seafood, which is showcased in its seafood tower, built with lobster, shrimp, crab, oysters, and ahi tuna. Patrons didn't just rave about the ocean platter, though; high reviews were also credited to multiple steak cuts, like New York strip, prime ribeye, Cajun ribeye, filet mignon, and wagyu.
Morton's The Steakhouse has 55 locations plus another 10 international restaurants. Most restaurant goers rated Morton's pretty high, loving the food and appreciating the good service. But some customers allegedly experienced less-than-stellar dining and disappointing service. A couple of customers complained of reportedly overcooked or burnt steak, while one party claimed they suspected food poisoning. But for all the random one-off negative reviews, multiple positive reviews spoke about yummy onion bread, excellent chopped salad, delicious onion soup, good smash burger, and memorable salmon, lobster, shrimp, and steak.
3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Standing out among the steakhouses that landed on our list, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar serves prime beef — beef that only accounts for 2% of all beef. So you can find real prime rib on the menu, which is said to be sourced from small Midwest farms. Considered fine dining by many (though a few patrons noted it was a fairly standard steakhouse), Fleming's is actually owned by Bloomin' Brands, the same owner as Outback Steakhouse. With more than 60 locations to choose from, restaurant goers had good and bad things to say about this chain.
From fresh burrata and prosciutto and Brussels sprouts with bacon to New York strips and sea bass, customers gave both thumbs up in celebration of good food. High reviews also went to the ribeye, salmon, and Fleming's potatoes. But most noteworthy, according to hungry eaters, was tomahawk Tuesdays and dry-aged prime ribeye, both of which received glowing accolades. Sign us up.
Fleming's could have ranked a lot higher, but there were restaurant goers who felt their experience was middle of the road, disappointed with the truffle fries and hamburgers. And since some customers were thrilled, while others were underwhelmed, Fleming's didn't rank higher.
2. Fogo de Chão
Perhaps one of the most popular Brazilian steakhouses around, Fogo de Chão earns one of the top spots on our list of steakhouse chains in the U.S. All the way from Rio Grande do Sul in Southern Brazil, where the tradition of churrasco grilling was born, Fogo de Chão's founders set out on their path to develop some of the best grilled meat in Brazil. In the late 1990s, the steakhouse debuted in the U.S., located in Dallas, Texas. Today, Fogo de Chão has 70 locations, plus international restaurants, featuring slow, flame-grilled meats that meat lovers flock to and rave about.
While there are many Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S., Fogo de Chão continues to outperform most steakhouses in America. A different dining experience than many of the other steakhouses on our list, Fogo de Chão offers multiple options to enjoy the vast menu of meats, from the famous lamb picanha to spicy linguiça. Or dive into some smoked salmon or Chilean sea bass. Whether partaking in the buffet of meats (ribeye, sirloin, ribs, wagyu, and tomahawk, to name a few cuts), shopping the Market Table, or ordering side dishes or entrees, the vast majority of restaurant goers were thrilled with their culinary adventure. Though in some locations, reviewers warned about supposed poor service.
1. The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille is a knock-your-socks-off kind of place, from the moment you step foot in the door. With nearly 75 locations across the United States, The Capital Grille is one of the fancier steakhouses on our list. The menu features various steak cuts, of course, such as filet mignon, bone-in ribeye, and dry-aged New York strip. But there's also the choice of more elegant dishes, such as porcini rubbed bone-in ribeye, gorgonzola-crusted New York strip with a wine reduction sauce, and tenderloin with lobster tails. And if you're wondering what to order, check out our list of delicious dishes to get from The Capital Grille so you can be prepared. Hint: we highly recommend the bone-in ribeye.
With thousands upon thousands of online reviews, The Capital Grille is nearly a 5-star steakhouse. The majority of customers couldn't say enough good things about eating there — using words like exceptional, outstanding, perfect, amazing, stunning, and fantastic. One reviewer noted it was pricey but definitely worth it. Another mentioned how fancy it was but very welcoming at the same time. If there were any complaints, they were one-offs about alleged poor service, tough steak, and calamari that was too spicy.
Methodology
You may be surprised, as I was, to discover just how many steakhouses there are in the U.S. You'll find everything from small family-owned establishments to corporate-owned chains. So how did we narrow it down? I started the list with about 25 large steakhouses, gathered from numerous searches, multiple surveys, and gobs and gobs of reviews. Then, I eliminated stand-alone steakhouses and opted for those that had more than 30 restaurants in its chain. I poured over thousands of online reviews from various sites. I ordered the list by star reviews and then dug deeper to get at the meat of it. I spoke with meat lovers and steak eaters, read through past articles, and considered the various locations of each chain. After weighing all of the input (including the dates of reviews and how many reviews were received), the list was complete.
But just like you shouldn't go food shopping when you're hungry, I shouldn't have written this while fasting. I need a steak.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.