14 Things You Should Know About Texas Roadhouse

If all your exes live in Texas, never fear: you can enjoy authentic Texas cooking from the comfort of one of Texas Roadhouse's 600 existing locations. Texas Roadhouse is all about serving wholesome, homemade grub at an affordable price. And even though the vibe at the restaurant chain is certainly welcoming — the vibrant murals and enthusiastic employees make sure of that — the real magic happens in the kitchen.

Texas Roadhouse is known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and delectable rolls served with honey cinnamon butter. It serves legendary meals like its porterhouse T-bone steak, pulled pork sandwich, and country-fried sirloin steak. But back when Texas Roadhouse was just a collection of scribbles on a cocktail napkin, founder Kent Taylor had no way of knowing just how much his dream restaurant would transform into the business we know today. From unexpected celebrity friendships to unique employee competitions, here are some unexpected things you should know about Texas Roadhouse.