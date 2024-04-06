The Origin Of Texas Roadhouse Is Not At All What We Thought

In 1993, the first Texas Roadhouse popped up in Clarksville, Indiana. As Beyonce might say, "This ain't Texas." Entrepreneur Kent Taylor made a strategic branding move when he established a restaurant that welcomed families and served steaks, ribs, and homemade sides at affordable prices. After securing investment, Taylor set to work creating an environment different from other contemporary restaurants. With wooden details and rustic decorations, the place felt like Texas. Country music played in the background as meals were gulped down and line dancing took place. Even the restaurant's mascot, an armadillo, hails from the Lone Star State.

Taylor was captivated by Texan culture during his travels. He was drawn to the concept of big, friendly, roadside service — and of course, hearty, good-tasting meals. Plus, beef and Texas are both words that have infiltrated steakhouse lingo. Before he opened the first location, Taylor got a P.O. box in Texas to help build trust in his concept by using the address on marketing collateral. For Taylor, naming the business Texas Roadhouse was key in cementing an image long before customers walked through the swinging doors. With experiences at Bennigans and KFC and having opened Buckhead Mountain Grill before outlining plans for the Roadhouse, Taylor had an idea of what worked and what didn't. He wasn't wrong: With hundreds of locations in the United States and around the world, Texas Roadhouse has captured the imagination of those craving Texan cuisine.