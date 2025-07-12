Give Leftover Veggies A New Life With Our Summer Garden Pasta Salad

Summertime is known for its abundance of fresh fruit and veggies, and if you are something of a gardener yourself, you'll know that there are few things more satisfying than growing your own produce in your garden or allotment. This summer garden pasta salad, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is full of vegetables and herbs that a green-fingered home cook might well grow in their own backyard. Fusilli pasta is paired with summer garden classics such as zucchini, tomatoes, and bell peppers, and packed with fresh parsley, basil, and chives for a hint of fresh herby brightness. A simple lemon, garlic, and olive oil dressing ties everything together, and a sprinkling of pine nuts adds texture and nutty sweetness, for a pasta salad that absolutely sings of summer.

Even if you are horticulturally challenged and you have more of a knack for killing plants rather than growing them (we've all been there), you'll love this easy and delicious summer garden pasta salad, and there's certainly nothing stopping you from simply picking up the ingredients from the grocery store. Perfect for meal prepping or as a potluck dish for a summertime grill session, and ready in under 30 minutes, this easy and colorful pasta salad is one you'll come back to time and time again.