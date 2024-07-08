Spicy Pineapple Lemonade Summer Cocktail Recipe

Tajin is a blend of dried red chiles, lime, and salt, which results in a uniquely tangy spicy blend. It's the primary seasoning on a dish like elotes — or street corn — and pairs well with everything from corn to fruit salad. In fact, it's often shaken on fresh fruit, and its zingy heat brings out the juicy sweetness of slices of mango, apple, orange, or watermelon. That's why it's especially great with spicy lemonade, adding an extra layer of spice and a little bit more tang. If you don't like the sour taste of Tajín, though, there are other salts – and sugars — to add flavor to your cocktail's rim.

Consider making your own chile salt instead, omitting the lime for a spice-only rim. To do this, just mix together freshly ground dried chile and salt. For a sweeter rim that emphasizes the flavor of the pineapple and lemon, line the glass with sugar. To cut the sweetness and add the tang of citrus, finely grate lemon, lime, or orange zest into the sugar before adding to the rim. And you could always fall back on the classic flavor of a simple salty rim, but our recommendation? Mix sugar and salt for a little bit of both.