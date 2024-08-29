Bloody Mary Pasta Salad Recipe

It can be complicated to source good cheese curds, and there's a reason why you're most likely to find them in Wisconsin. Normally, curds are separated from the whey, then combined and aged to form what we know of as cheese. Cheese curds are a product of cheesemaking, a fresh curd that is removed from production and eaten immediately instead of being aged. Technically considered a baby cheddar for this reason, cheese curds are therefore meant to be eaten fresh — so fresh, in fact, that if they are kept for more than a week they are no longer considered cheese curds (in Wisconsin they even have rules that enforce this).

That being said, cheese curds can be hard to find. If you stumble upon a bag of curds at, say, Target, it's unlikely that they came from a farmer that very day. So while they are tasty, you're probably just eating cheddar — which is perfectly fine for a recipe like this one. If you're searching for the real deal and can't quite swing a trip to Wisconsin, try to source the curds as close to a dairy farm as you can get. This might include farmer's markets, grocery stores that specialize in local goods, or Amish-run shops. Because cheese curds are a fast way to earn revenue during the otherwise lengthy cheese-aging process, anyone selling cheese may be eager to sell you some curds.