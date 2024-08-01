The 14 Bloody Mary Garnishes You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To A Bartender

I'm a huge proponent of garnishing cocktails. The right additions can improve the entire drinking experience by enhancing the taste, aroma, and of course, the visual appeal. However, we need to talk about bloody marys.

Bloody marys have been around for at least a century, although they're admittedly something of an acquired taste. The savory, spicy, tomato-based cocktail is typically enjoyed at brunch, and commonly ordered to help ease the discomfort caused by the previous night's excessive drinking. Unfortunately, there's no such thing as a hangover cure; although, I suppose if you have enough of these vodka-based cocktails, you might not notice your headache anymore.

I personally love bloody marys, and I've experimented extensively with different recipes during my time as a cocktail bartender. I'm not a purist when it comes to the recipe either; while simple concoctions are fine, you can make gloriously complex and delicious versions if you balance the ingredients properly. My issue, rather, is with the never-ending trend of garnish one-upmanship. There are some excellent garnishes you can use to adorn a bloody mary, and some that only exist to gain attention on social media or disguise a subpar cocktail. While the reasoning behind many of these selections is entirely objective, there are also some subjective views that can back them. And if you love bloody marys with an entire meal balanced on top, that's on you.