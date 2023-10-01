The 25 Absolute Best Garnishes For Your Next Bloody Mary

Whether you're only an occasional bruncher or a frequent flyer, there's a good chance you've seen a Bloody Mary on the menu — perhaps you've even sipped on one yourself. There's no denying that the Bloody Mary absolutely dominates the brunch-sphere; while it may not be quite as popular as the classic mimosa, it certainly comes in a close second place. And, unlike the mimosa, a Bloody Mary stands out above most other cocktails thanks to its salty, savory, and tomato-forward flavor profile.

Of course, a unique cocktail would be nothing without its garnishes, and the Bloody Mary certainly delivers on that end, too. You can keep things simple and top off your cocktail with olives, celery, or maybe even a cocktail onion; or you can get creative and welcome meat, cheese, and even fruit into the mix. There are few rules when it comes to garnishing your Bloody Mary, so if you're looking for some inspiration, these are some of the absolute best options for both homemade cocktails and those you might order at brunch.