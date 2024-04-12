A Chef Explains Why You Should Never Grill Lobster Tails Without The Shell

Lobster is one of those foods that simultaneously delights palates and strikes fear in the hearts of cooks who have never worked with it. It can be sweet, buttery, rich, and tender when prepared correctly and bland and rubbery when not. The problem is, as with most shellfish, lobster meat has a reputation for being sensitive and tough to work with; if exposed to the heat for a moment too long all could be lost. But that's just bad press, in reality, lobster isn't that hard to work with, so long as you know what you're doing and pay close attention during the cooking process.

The grill is a great way to cook lobster tails as the high heat and cool sections are perfect for careful cooking. But you may wonder whether the shell is getting between the meat and the heat. Chef Franklin Becker of New York City's Point Seven answered this question in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, sharing that yes it does, and that's a good thing. "I think the best way to cook a lobster tail on the grill is in the shell," Becker notes. "The shell will protect the flesh and help to keep it tender."

Just as that tough carapace keeps the living lobster safe from its underwater enemies, so too will it help to diffuse and distribute heat evenly to the meat and lock in the critical moisture therein.