Turn Your Bloody Mary Cocktail Into A Bright, Tasty Tomato Salad

Why does a Bloody Mary stand in a class by itself? Why is it so revered for restorative properties that it has earned a place at the breakfast and brunch table? Well, because a Bloody Mary is so much more than just a cocktail. To state the obvious, it is savory and vegetable-centered, eschewing the fruity sweetness that most cocktails hang on. What's more? It is dense and opaque, packed with, yes, alcohol, but also piquant flavors and fiber. There are austere versions, but more commonly these days, a Bloody Mary is stout and thick and overflowing with a bevy of garnishes, from light, classic celery to more outlandish fare, like cheeseburgers.

The flavors that make up a classic Bloody Mary — tomato, celery, salt, horseradish, olives, lemon, hot sauce, black pepper, etc. — work wonders in a glass. That said, they needn't be contained to just one beverage or even be married to alcohol to be appreciated together. When summer tomatoes are ripe and delicious, consider turning them into a salad with a healthy dose of inspiration from a Bloody Mary. Tomatoes, celery, cucumbers, and olives make up the bulk of the salad, providing tartness, salt, and crunch in every bite. Even blood-red beets would be welcome. The dressing should lean heavily on staples like hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and horseradish, giving spice and zing to the vegetables below.