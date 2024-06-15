Upgrade Your Bloody Mary With Beet Juice

The bloody mary is a brunch cocktail icon. In fact, when Tasting Table surveyed readers on their all-time favorite brunch drink, this savory treat came in just behind the ubiquitous mimosa. Thought to have originated in Paris before reaching New York City, this tipple has probably been enjoyed during sun-up hours since the 1920s. The quintessential bloody mary recipe calls for vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, salt, pepper, and celery salt. However, few cocktails inspire as many twists as the bloody mary. The fact that it has this savory, salty, spicy, umami, bright, and tomato-forward profile really opens up the possibilities for fun tweaks. That's why we see so many delectable garnish options for the bloody mary, from classic celery to tropical pineapple — some restaurants even offer wild renditions with crab claws and sliders.

Without getting quite so wacky, we've found our new favorite bloody mary upgrade. It's simple and approachable but incredibly tasty, and it harmonizes right along with the cocktail's usual flavors while also bringing in some new, intriguing notes. We're talking about beet juice. First things first, since you see your bloody mary before you taste it: beet juice's deep purple-pink hue brings serious vibrancy to the beverage's red color. In terms of aroma and flavor, beet juice is sweet and earthy. The sweetness is a welcome balance, rounding out the bloody mary's heat and savory quality, and that fresh earthiness adds complexity to the spices and vegetable flavors.