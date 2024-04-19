The Best Booze To Pair With Beet Juice For A Uniquely Earthy Sip, According To An Expert

Beets aren't the most universally loved fruit. The root vegetable shines in fresh Moroccan salads, where it's simmered until soft and tossed with fresh herbs, garlic, and citrus, as well as in some of the best veggie burgers, where the beet's deep red color and texture are used to mimic that of red meat. Still, they remain a controversy across dinner tables and juice bars alike.

Packed with nutrients and antioxidants, beets are a given health-food menu item. Juice bars blend them with everything from apples and carrots to ginger and lemon. But, there's another pairing that could turn even the root veggie's greatest doubters into beet believers — and it's booze.

Beets and booze — it has a nice ring to it, don't you think? Deep, dark, and earthy beets can offer a unique depth of color and flavor to your cocktails, but their divisive reputation can also make them intimidating to work with. Rather than working against its down-to-earth flavor, Santino Carey recommends playing into it with your booze pairing. As the Beverage Manager at modern Japanese restaurant Mishik in NYC told Tasting Table, "I'd suggest using Pisco, a South American brandy made by distilling fermented grape juice." Carey explained, "It would offer a nice brightness and three-dimensional funkiness to round out the drink.