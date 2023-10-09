Forget The Vermouth And Use Beet Juice For A Uniquely Sweet Negroni

The classics are "classics" for a reason — but if your go-to negroni is starting to get a little predictable, switch it up with a simple swap: Sub the vermouth for beet juice. A classic negroni combines equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari (plus the trademark orange twist garnish). Sweet vermouth is a complex fortified wine with a sweet, spiced, herbal profile, making beet juice a fitting substitute.

The vegetable's funky, earthy, sweet yet "dirty" flavor adds unexpected dimensionality to a bitter negroni. Beet juice is also a natural fit for this cocktail balance-wise. When swapping alcoholic ingredients for non-alcoholic substitutes, it's typically necessary to adjust the proportions to maintain an even sip. A 1:3 spirit-to-mixer ratio is customary for full-spirited drinks, but for less-punchy N.A. mixers, a 1:1 ratio is more balanced. Conveniently, in the case of the negroni, the drink already calls for a 1:1:1 ratio of ingredients, meaning mixologists don't have to think twice when implementing this beet-iful upgrade.

To make a beet negroni, combine the beet juice, Campari, and gin in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Then, strain into a rocks glass and enjoy. Feel free to exercise the same creative liberty with your garnishes here. A green apple slice, orange wheel, star anise, lemon twist, or a few fresh blueberries would all make flavorful finishers.