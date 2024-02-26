Blue Cheese Is The Bold Way To Elevate Your Next Batch Of Potato Salad

There are so many recipes for potato salad made with various ingredients, dressings, and types of spuds that it's impossible to list them all here. Perhaps you have a family recipe that's been served at cookouts and holiday gatherings for generations, or you're keen to a modern twist on the side dish after listening to your favorite food influencer. Despite what recipe you choose for your next batch, blue cheese is one of the more unlikely ingredients that can elevate potato salad with its bold and funky (in a good way) flavors.

Blue cheese is soft and creamy, so it combines well with the other ingredients common in potato salad, such as mayonnaise. The cheese offers a salty and pungent flavor that's hard to replicate, and it will thoroughly infuse the dish with its unique notes. There are several different varieties of blue cheese to choose from, like Roquefort (if you enjoy stronger flavors), Gorgonzola for a milder taste, or other types like Blue Stilton and Cambozola. All of them will complement potato salad, so it really just depends on how bold you want the flavors to be. No matter what kind you choose, pick a block of cheese to crumble up yourself to get the freshest flavors.