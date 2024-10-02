Creamy Dreamy Ditalini Pasta Salad Recipe

Headed to a potluck and looking for a crowd-pleasing dish? Look no further — this creamy dreamy ditalini pasta might just be the talk of the party. It all starts with small and tubular ditalini, the pasta used in pasta e fagioli, which is the perfect shape for soaking up a tangy and creamy dressing. Added to the tender pasta, you've got the crunch of diced English cucumber and red pepper, the juiciness of grape tomatoes, sharp red onions, and briny olives all cut to match the pasta size and make this a salad you can eat with a spoon.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Pasta salads can be run of the mill, but the use of ditalini pasta here makes this one stand out. The combination of mayonnaise, sour cream, and Dijon mustard is the perfect dressing with the tiny pasta and crunchy vegetables." Keep reading to learn how to make your new go-to potluck recipe.