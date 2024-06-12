Why You Need To Rinse Hearts Of Palm Before Cooking Them

Hot cooking tip: rinse your canned or tinned hearts of palm thoroughly before you cook them. The reason to do this is the same as for any other food that you want to get a good crust on as removing excess liquid will help you brown the surface. Also, rinsing excess brine off will help you avoid an overly salty flavor on your hearts of palm. That way, you can add seasoning as desired.

Fresh hearts of palm are a slightly different story — there's no brine, so there's no need to rinse them. However, they are less common to find in the grocery store because they go bad faster than canned. But whether your hearts of palm are canned or fresh, make sure they are completely dry before you begin cooking to get a great sear.