Tangy Hearts Of Palms Are The Vegetarian Alternative To Sardines You Need To Try

While they may sound like an obscure ingredient that might not necessitate a vegetarian alternative, sardines are often the secret weapon behind the flavor and texture of many iconic recipes. And an easy, widely available plant-based alternative to sardines is canned or jarred hearts of palm. Like the popular and diverse array of canned sardines, hearts of palm are preserved in a tangy, salty brine, bringing them that much closer to the saltiness of sardines.

With their packed, multi-layered stalks, hearts of palm easily assume the flaky chewiness of sardines with a few simple alterations. The first step is draining and cutting the stalks into bite-sized chunks to expose their coiled layers. Then, sauté, grill, or steam them to soften their raw crunch. Hearts of palm have a savory, earthy, and vegetal flavor to accompany the tart saltiness from their preservation brine. They're frequently compared to artichokes and are often used to substitute them in dips and pastas.

As a fish substitute, they've been incorporated into faux lobster rolls, tuna salads, and ceviche. Therefore, hearts of palm will make a seamless transition as a sardine substitute for a wide range of dishes requiring their meaty texture and briny flavor. If you want to further elaborate on their flavor profile with the oceanic umaminess inherent in sardines, you can season or marinate them with ingredients like soy or tamari, diced nori, miso paste, lemon juice, kelp, and nutritional yeast.