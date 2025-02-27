Choose This Type Of Salmon For A Less Fishy Taste
Not all salmon tastes the same. While it (generally) has a rich and meaty flavor, there are factors that can impact the fish's potent profile as well as its texture and even the appearance of its flesh. That said, a difference in species is largely responsible for these varied characteristics, which is why it's worth thinking twice about type before buying just any piece. Beyond the classic buttery slabs of Atlantic salmon that are a fixture in seafood display cases, fussy eaters and fans of delicately flavored fish may want to seek out a unique type of salmon by the name of coho.
Whether you opt for steaks or filets, coho salmon — also known as silver salmon — is a great choice for anyone who prefers the heartiness of salmon, but not its intense and in-your-face umami. Although it does remain subtly savory and almost nutty on the palate, orange-tinged coho also boasts a faint sweetness unlike other varieties. As for what differentiates the salmon from "fishier" options like savory sockeye or buttery chinook, the coho variety simply owes its delicate aromas and flavors to its moderate fat content.
Curious about coho, but can't find the salmon species? Don't worry, equally mellow alternatives do exist. Anything from pink (humpback) to chum salmon can be viable varieties for those craving a lighter tasting salmon. But, that's not to say that varieties with pronounced flavors can't be tamed, either.
Soften the flavors of coho salmon even further
Along with selecting the right salmon, there are a few other things to bear in mind when buying the fish. For example, you might want to select farm-raised renditions as they tend to be less pungent in comparison to wild-caught salmon based on how the fish is raised. Salmon that consumes specific diets (namely, a surplus of plankton and algae) can also boast subtler flavor. Evidently, paying attention to labels and purchasing fish from reputable retailers is key. Speaking of which...
Avoiding fishiness is also a matter of working with the freshest fish possible. In addition to chatting with your fishmonger, seek out uniformly and vibrantly colored flesh that's both firm and moist — its skin shouldn't curl away from the meat, either. Moreover, a quality piece of salmon (coho or otherwise) should never smell fishy. Instead, it should have a pleasantly ocean-kissed perfume. Additionally, consider the cut. Typically, fatty steaks boasting bones offer an increasingly savory profile as opposed to leaner filets.
Preparation is also important. Marinating salmon in milk, much like soaking fish in citrus, can work to reduce powerful aromas and flavors. In fact, removing the skin may soften intensity, as well. If all else fails, layering on seasonings – like we do in this classic blackened salmon recipe — and employing cooking methods like grilling can even impart delicious nuances that detract from salmon's bold taste. In any case, as long as you select a salmon species like coho, a mild tasting result is almost always a guarantee!