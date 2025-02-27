Choose This Type Of Salmon For A Less Fishy Taste

Not all salmon tastes the same. While it (generally) has a rich and meaty flavor, there are factors that can impact the fish's potent profile as well as its texture and even the appearance of its flesh. That said, a difference in species is largely responsible for these varied characteristics, which is why it's worth thinking twice about type before buying just any piece. Beyond the classic buttery slabs of Atlantic salmon that are a fixture in seafood display cases, fussy eaters and fans of delicately flavored fish may want to seek out a unique type of salmon by the name of coho.

Whether you opt for steaks or filets, coho salmon — also known as silver salmon — is a great choice for anyone who prefers the heartiness of salmon, but not its intense and in-your-face umami. Although it does remain subtly savory and almost nutty on the palate, orange-tinged coho also boasts a faint sweetness unlike other varieties. As for what differentiates the salmon from "fishier" options like savory sockeye or buttery chinook, the coho variety simply owes its delicate aromas and flavors to its moderate fat content.

Curious about coho, but can't find the salmon species? Don't worry, equally mellow alternatives do exist. Anything from pink (humpback) to chum salmon can be viable varieties for those craving a lighter tasting salmon. But, that's not to say that varieties with pronounced flavors can't be tamed, either.