Simple, Classic Blackened Salmon Recipe

Cajun-style blackened salmon is practically guaranteed to be tasty, but developer De Witt points out that her recipe is also "healthy, easy, and can be on the table in under 15 minutes." She also notes that most if not all of the ingredients called for are the kinds of things you may already have on hand. This means that as long as you've got salmon filets in the freezer (and remember to thaw them out in time), you should be good to go. All you need to do is add a few sides -– De Witt suggests rice, roasted vegetables, or a green salad -– and you'll have yourself a quick, nutritious meal

While Julianne De Witt says this recipe makes four servings, don't pass it up if you'll be eating alone. Not only is it super simple to reduce the recipe, but the leftovers keep in the fridge for up to three days. You can either reheat them by wrapping them in foil and baking them at 300 F or else just enjoy them cold with a squeeze of lemon and a dollop of mayonnaise.