The Clear Difference Between Blackened And Charred Foods

The sight of black marks and charring on the edges of your food, whether it be the ends of your brisket or the crust of a Neapolitan pizza, is one of the most enticing sights in eating. Some people might see that and think burnt, but those who know understand that a little black on your food often means flavor — not a kitchen mistake. Chefs know that better than most, and cuisines around the world have developed methods and recipes for getting that perfect singe on food without outright burning it, all in search of the magic that a little char can bring to meat, fish, and vegetables.

You might think that blackening and charring are two cooking terms that can be used interchangeably, but in the world of food, nothing is ever that simple and there are some pretty big differences between the two types of cooking. Charred food is a more general cooking term, while blackened food refers to a specific type of recipe that was more recently developed in the United States.

At the most fundamental level, any time you use heat and the Maillard reaction to add some deep-brown or black coloring to your food in any capacity, you're charring it. Blackening does this too, but revolves around additional spices and other ingredients to give a meal a more unique flavor.