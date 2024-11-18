How To Keep Fish From Sticking To The Grill

Grilled fish makes for the best elevated and delicious yet light and simple entree. Paired with vegetables and rice or potatoes, the full meal is equally healthy and satisfying. While thinner and more delicate fish can be foil wrapped and placed on the grill, thick and firmer fish filets are the better options for grilling directly on the grates — think salmon, swordfish, tuna, halibut, and mahi mahi. Even still, fish have a tendency to stick to grill grates making it hard to flip in one piece and achieve that desired crispy crust. We spoke to a seafood expert to find out how to prevent stickage when it comes to grilling fish. Sheila Lucero, executive chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, told us the secret is to, "Make sure your grill is hot, clean, and the grates are oiled."

Grill grates collect burnt debris, which makes an uneven surface for fish skin to stick to. Cleaning the grill well creates a smooth surface. The grill also has to be piping hot to produce enough conductive heat in the metal, otherwise a chemical bond between the proteins in the fish and the grill grates fuses the two together. Oiling the grates — and the fish — creates a barrier between the metal and the food to prevent it from sticking, as well. Lucero's other tip? "I use a fish spatula which is thinner than a large grill spatula. This helps me to turn the fish easily."