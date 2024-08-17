Why You Need Pineapple For The Absolute Best Grilled Fish

We all know the controversy of pineapple on pizza, but what about fish? It turns out that the opinion-splitting fruit might have another fun application: grilling planks. The sweet juices infuse into the meat, enhancing its flavor profile for a more interesting dish. But it doesn't only boost the taste. Applied before cooking, it prevents the fish from getting overdone and keeps it moist. It's a handy hack and your sign to swap cedar planks for chunky-cut pineapple.

You might want an easy grilled barramundi recipe, or to shake up your usual belief that lemon and herbs are all you need for grilled swordfish. Regardless, incorporating pineapple is easy. Cut it into rough slices, place it on the grill, and season it to taste. Then, simply place the fish directly onto the pineapple planks so the meat cooks on top of the fruit. You could toss the slices after grilling — they've already had one huge impact. But, for aesthetic purposes, it's much better to showcase them. Plate them up ornately around the meat for a dramatic finale statement.