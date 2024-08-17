Why You Need Pineapple For The Absolute Best Grilled Fish
We all know the controversy of pineapple on pizza, but what about fish? It turns out that the opinion-splitting fruit might have another fun application: grilling planks. The sweet juices infuse into the meat, enhancing its flavor profile for a more interesting dish. But it doesn't only boost the taste. Applied before cooking, it prevents the fish from getting overdone and keeps it moist. It's a handy hack and your sign to swap cedar planks for chunky-cut pineapple.
You might want an easy grilled barramundi recipe, or to shake up your usual belief that lemon and herbs are all you need for grilled swordfish. Regardless, incorporating pineapple is easy. Cut it into rough slices, place it on the grill, and season it to taste. Then, simply place the fish directly onto the pineapple planks so the meat cooks on top of the fruit. You could toss the slices after grilling — they've already had one huge impact. But, for aesthetic purposes, it's much better to showcase them. Plate them up ornately around the meat for a dramatic finale statement.
Best pairings for grilled fish and pineapple
Slabs of pineapple are visually impressive, and you've already established a beautiful sweet-meets-savory taste profile. The dish has all the humble beginnings of a masterpiece, so the next question is how to round it out with sides, dips, and garnishes.
Rice is a strong contender. It's an excellent flavor absorber, has a fluffy texture, and is mild-tasting, allowing the pineapple and fish to take center stage. Quinoa, on the other hand, is a protein-rich side dish with a slightly nutty quality for a gluten-free alternative. Perhaps add a dollop of light sauce — like avocado crema with sour cream and lime juice. To top it off, a sprinkle of fragrant cilantro will finalize those citrus notes.
Of course, you can always stick to the classic fruit garnishes; everyone knows the iconic matching of lemon with fish. The acidity creates a sharper flavor and tenderizes the meat, breaking down the protein. Lemon makes all the difference in your fried fish dishes and grilled concoctions. These careful final touches bring everything together.