The Simple Trick A Michelin-Star Chef Uses For A Perfect Crust On Grilled Fish

Talks around the grill are often dominated by steaks and sausages, but fish is a severely underrated choice that deserves attention. The delicate flavor of seafood comes alive on the grill, making the smokiness more apparent while the skin crisps up and gives way to tender flesh. Getting grilled fish with that desired crispiness takes practice, yet there's one trick from a Michelin-star chef that makes it a little easier.

Whether you're making grilled swordfish or smoky tilapia, the key to perfectly grilled fish is in the prep work. While this could mean seasoning properly or ensuring you've picked the right fish for the job, it can also be as simple as moving a few scales around. As Michelin-star chef Michael Cimarusti — owner of restaurants Providence and Connie and Ted's — demonstrates in a video for Positively Groundfish, the method results in a fish crust that's perfectly even.

Using the back of a knife to move the scales forwards and then backwards does two important things for the fish. The forward movement helps to get rid of any lingering moisture on the fish that will cause it to steam and soften rather than crisp up on the grill. When the scales are moved back into position, they form a solid barricade that protects the fish. Closing them rids the fish's surface of any perforations that may prevent the crust from cooking evenly while allowing the rest of the fish to remain moist when grilled.